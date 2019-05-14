- source
- HBO
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Facebook rushed to patch a security flaw in WhatsApp that allows attackers to inject spyware onto phones. The Financial Times reported that hackers had already hijacked WhatsApp calls to run the malware, which can eavesdrop on calls and access photos and the camera.
- The US Supreme Court ruled against Apple in a case centred on the App Store. Justices voted to allow a class-action lawsuit from consumers who accused Apple of monopolising the market for iPhone apps.
- Dozens of people demanded their cash and jewellery back from Metro Bank in Northwest London on Saturday, after reading false rumors on WhatsApp that the bank was going under. “People are panicking” over nothing, a bank employee told Business Insider. “There is no reason to worry … people have made a mountain out of a molehill.”
- Facebook is increasing wages for its contract workers in the US, from janitors to content moderators. On Monday, the Silicon Valley tech giant said that it will pay at least $22 per hour for content reviewers in the Bay Area, New York City, and Washington, DC; $20 per hour to those living in Seattle; and $18 per hour in all other metro areas in the United States.
- Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote a reassuring letter to the firm’s employees after the company’s torrid first few days as a public entity. Khosrowshahi told employees that Amazon and Facebook also went through tough trading periods immediately after floating.
- Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, currently detained in Canada, has written a heartfelt open letter to employees thanking them for their support. She said she has “never felt so colorful and vast” in a show of defiance to US authorities.
- Swedish prosecutors have decided to reopen a rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Eva-Marie Persson, the lead prosecutor in the case, announced the decision on Monday morning.
- Chinese billionaire and Alibaba owner, Jack Ma, attended a company mass wedding on Friday, telling employees they should be having lots of sex to mirror the exacting work weeks demanded by the firm. Ma also encouraged the couples present to have children. “The first KPI of marriage is to have results. There must be products. What is the product? Have children,” Ma said.
- Impossible Foods announced a $300 million Series E funding round on Monday. The funding will primarily be used to increase Impossible Foods’ ability to keep up with demand, as the company has recently struggled with shortages.
- Angry ‘Game of Thrones’ fans ‘Google bombed’ the show’s creators so that their photo now shows up when you search for ‘bad writers.’ The effect involves enough Reddit users giving a Reddit post the thumbs up so that it shows up near the top of Google search results.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.
You can also subscribe to this newsletter here – just tick “10 Things in Tech You Need to Know.”