caption Alexander Nix, the former CEO of Cambridge Analytica,. source Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Facebook has published its certifications from Alexander Nix and Christopher Wylie, respectively the former CEO and staffer-turned-whistleblower of Cambridge Analytica, showing the how the company claimed to have deleted leaked data. The certifications are part of a bigger trove of documents turned over to British MPs.

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about his closed-door meeting with President Trump in April in a new interview with Bloomberg. Cook told Trump that his push for tariffs on Chinese imports was “not the right approach to trade.”

3. The US Justice Department and the FBI are reportedly investigating Cambridge Analytica, focusing on the company’s financial dealings and how it acquired and used personal data pulled from Facebook and other sources. Prosecutors have sought to question former Cambridge Analytica employees and banks that handled its business.

4. Facebook banned 583 million fake accounts in the first three months of 2018, the social network has revealed. It’s a major effort towards transparency in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

5. HTC is creating a smartphone it describes as “the first native blockchain phone.” The phone, which is called the HTC Exodus and will run on Android, will feature built-in secure hardware and will offer a layer of decentralized apps.

6. Twitter will make users’ tweets less visible if they generally misbehave on the platform. The company will use thousands of filters to determine how high their tweets appear in people’s timelines.

7. Seattle has voted in a new tax for big local employers – like Amazon and Starbucks – in order to raise funds for affordable housing. Seattle is facing a growing homelessness problem.

8. Facebook is throwing more money at the problem of moderating content on its platform, with the bill spiralling into the millions of dollars, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most of the money is being spent on hiring more human moderators.

9. A Facebook app developer explained that the company is massively underplaying the difficulties of preventing a second Cambridge Analytica. Part of the reason is that some of the biggest app developers were sold to companies like Google.

10. Amazon is opening its virtual reality and augmented reality toolkit to developers. Amazon Sumerian lets people build “mixed reality” apps without the need for dedicated programming or graphics skills.