caption FCC Chairman Ajit Pai source Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. The US Senate voted 52-47 on Wednesday to put the Federal Communications Commission’s net-neutrality rules back in place. It’s a surprising move that could lead to the reversal of one of the Trump administration’s most controversial policies involving America’s tech industry.

2. Mark Zuckerberg will appear before European Parliament early next week to answer questions about the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Zuckerberg has so far refused to appear before British politicians in the UK.

3. Facebook is still allowing advertisers to target users based on sensitive inferred interests such as their sexuality or race, despite both being categorised as protected data under new European regulation. Facebook argues that it is not storing sensitive data.

4. China’s ride-sharing service, Didi Chuxing’s Hitch, will no longer rate passengers on attractiveness after a woman was allegedly murdered by a driver. The company will try and make its service safer for women.

5. Instagram is working on a new feature that will show users just how much time they spend with the app, in a wider effort from tech companies to get people to look up from their phones. Instagram’s code shows a feature seemingly known internally as “time spent.”

6. YouTube is splitting out its music and original content offering into two subscription strands. YouTube Music will offer ad-free music videos for $10 a month, while YouTube Premium will offer ad-free shows for $12 a month.

7. The US SEC created a mock cryptocurrency site to show just how easy it is to scam people through an Initial Coin Offering. The site came with a nine-page white paper extolling the virtues of this new technology, as a warning to investors of what to watch out for when investing in blockchain projects.

8. Disgraced venture capital investor Steve Jurvetson is under pressure to quit his position on Tesla’s board, after he was forced out of firm due to sexual harassment allegations. Proxy firm Glass Lewis is advising shareholders to boot him from his position due to a six-month leave of absence.

9. Uber driver pay is no better than the minimum wage in many US states, according to a new study. The Economic Policy Institute found Uber drivers earn $10.87 an hour after Uber’s commissions, and additional contributions, putting them in the lowest fifth of US earners.

10. Apple may be closing in on a location for a new campus it announced earlier this year for 20,000 employees. It could end up being located close to Duke University, where CEO Tim Cook and several other top Apple executives went to school.