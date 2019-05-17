- source
- Deliveroo
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- Amazon has invested in UK food delivery startup Deliveroo in a massive $575 million fundraise. The food delivery firm has raised $1.53 billion to date, making it one of the best-funded startups in Europe.
- Facebook is overrun with fake accounts impersonating tech execs like Tim Cook, Elon Musk, and Sundar Pichai. The existence of the accounts raise questions about Facebook’s ability to police its app for malicious behaviour.
- Microsoft and Sony made a joint announcement that they would “explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services.” This partnership came as a big shock: They’ve been fierce rivals since the first Microsoft Xbox challenged the Sony PlayStation 2 in 2001.
- Facebook is reportedly having a tough time recruiting, which could be an ominous sign for the company. CNBC reported that would-be employees are turning down job offers at significantly higher rates than before, but Facebook disputed the report.
- Instagram is heartbroken over reports a Malaysian teen killed herself after asking followers to help her choose life or death. “The news is certainly very shocking and deeply saddening, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young woman in Malaysia,” said Vishal Shah, Instagram’s head of product.
- How WeWork’s CEO manages his ego after going from broke to a billionaire in under 10 years. After stepping away from his phone during Shabbat, and with the help of his wife, Rebekah, Adam Neumann was better able to curb his ego and focus on WeWork’s greater mission.
- Donald Trump is being mocked on Chinese social media for giving Huawei free publicity. Trump declared a national emergency over “threats against information and communications technology and services” on Wednesday, sparking intense debate on Weibo.
- This futuristic flying taxi startup took a giant leap towards making $70 rides a reality within 6 years. Lilium, the German flying taxi startup, completed the first maiden flight for its prototype vertical take-off and landing electric jet.
- Uber scored a major victory when the US government ruled drivers aren’t employees, but not everyone is happy. We reached out to drivers to see how they feel about the news. Few were surprised, and many see it as yet another slight from the ride-hailing giant.
- Former Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts has joined Airbnb’s board of directors. Ahrendts departed Apple in April for “new personal and professional pursuits.”
