Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Facebook is getting into dating. The social media giant announced at its annual F8 developers conference that it’s creating a dating service meant to compete with the likes of Tinder and Bumble.

2. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged his company’s missteps over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but forcefully argued that the social network is a force for good. Speaking at F8, Zuckerberg even joked about his Congressional appearance.

3. Facebook will introduce a “Clear History” feature, which wipes all your web browsing data from your Facebook account. Users will be able to delete which pages they have visited and what they have clicked on.

4. Snap’s stock plunged after disappointing earnings. The nightmare quarter for the company is partly related to Snapchat’s controversial redesign, which might be costing the firm users.

3. Apple beat Wall Street expectations. With strong iPhone sales, Apple posted better-than-expecting earnings.

4. British parliamentarians are trying to force Mark Zuckerberg to answer their questions. Lawmakers in the UK are prepared to issue a formal summons Zuckerberg over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

5. Facebook’s wireless virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, goes on sale today. It costs $199, and offers high-quality virtual reality without the lengthy cables.

6. Uber’s fortunes took a turn for the worse in the UK after it lost its license to operate in a third city. Brighton and Hove banned the company on the grounds it isn’t “fit and proper” to hold a license.

7. A BBC investigation found Apple hasn’t been making good on its offer to replace iPhone batteries at a discount, after the firm was found to be slowing iPhones down. Apple has pointed to damage on the phones as an excuse to charge more, according to the report.

8. The fourth season of hit online game “Fortnite” has started, signalled by a meteor hit that has reshaped the game’s island geography. The game has been downloaded more than 40 million times.

9. Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul will stop posting daily video blogs to the service. It doesn’t mean he will stop posting altogether, but he will focus more on other projects.

10. Facebook may launch its delayed smart speakers internationally first, as it tries to weather public scrutiny in the US. The firm had been due to launch a smart speaker at F8, but delayed in the wake of Cambridge Analytica.