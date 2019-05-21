Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- The US government temporarily loosened restrictions so that Huawei can help its existing customers. Potential beneficiaries of the temporary license could include internet-access and mobile-phone service providers in thinly populated places such as Wyoming and eastern Oregon that purchased network equipment from Huawei in recent years.
- Trump’s blacklist of Huawei has serious implications for Red Hat, Oracle, VMware and other huge US software companies. Many enterprise software companies sell their wares to the Chinese giant, and have joint tech development or sales agreements.
- Google Glass is graduating from Google’s moonshot division with the launch of its second-generation enterprise product. Glass project lead Jay Kothari wrote in a blog post Monday that the division spun out to “meet the demands of the growing market for wearables in the workplace.”
- The Intercept obtained a confidential Facebook document which showed the company courts mobile network carriers and phone manufacturers with the promise of user data. The document referred to roughly 100 different companies in 50 countries.
- A source told Bloomberg the DOJ is leaning against letting T-Mobile take over Sprint. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai already said he’d recommend the acquisition go through with some proposed concessions.
- Pro gamers can get paid up to $50,000 an hour to play newly released games. Video game publishers are paying streamers to promote their games in lieu of traditional marketing strategies, and so far it’s been working.
- Design startup Canva is now a $2.5 billion company, thanks to the first-ever investment from legendary VC Mary Meeker’s new fund. Canva, an online visual presentation software company that competes directly with Google’s G Suite and Microsoft PowerPoint, raised $70 million at $2.5 billion valuation on Monday.
- Nearly 50 million Instagram influencers and celebrities reportedly had their private contact information scraped and exposed on a database online. The database was compiled by an India-based social media marketing firm called Chtrbox, and has been taken down.
- Slack changed its stock ticker weeks before its expected IPO. Instead of ‘SK’ Slack wants to be ‘WORK.’
- The head of Xbox wrote a blog spelling out how the company plans to combat toxicity in gaming, the Verge reports. Phil Spencer said Microsoft was committing itself to new initiatives aimed at making gaming widely more accessible and safer, starting by expanding its safety team.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.
You can also subscribe to this newsletter here – just tick “10 Things in Tech You Need to Know.”