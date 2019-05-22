Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.
- Google has offered Huawei a brief reprieve by putting its Android suspension on hold. A Google spokesman told Business Insider that the grace period will allow Google to “provide software updates and security patches to existing models for the next 90 days.”
- Facebook’s former security chief Alex Stamos said Mark Zuckerberg has too much power and needs to step down as CEO. Microsoft President Brad Smith would make a good candidate to replace Zuckerberg, Stamos said.
- Amazon shareholders will stage an unprecedented vote on Wednesday on whether to stop the company from selling its facial-recognition technology to government agencies. The votes are not binding and may fail to secure a majority of support among shareholders, but investors hope they will send a message to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
- Microsoft has remained silent about Huawei’s ban in the US, but it removed Huawei laptops from its stores. Huawei’s MateBook laptops were removed from Microsoft’s online store last weekend.
- Apple quietly released new MacBook Pro laptops that should fix some of the keyboard issues that were driving people crazy. The company is also expanding its Keyboard Service Program to cover all devices with the butterfly mechanism keyboard at no additional cost.
- Google kept unencrypted, plaintext copies of some G Suite business customer passwords on its servers for more than ten years. The implementation error causing the issue happened in 2005 and according to TechCrunch, wasn’t discovered until April of this year.
- A top “Fortnite” player who won more than $500,000 is suing his team over an “oppressive” contract. Professional gamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney is one of the most popular players in the world, with more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, and another six million followers on Twitch.
- Huawei is reportedly ramping up its app store efforts in what could be another sign it was prepared for a breakup with Google’s Android. The company has reportedly been holding discussions with carriers in Europe and has been pitching developers on optimizing their apps for its platform.
- “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin says he’s working on a video game while he finishes the final two books in the series. The game will reportedly be unveiled at the annual video game trade show, E3, in June.
- The man behind Elon Musk’s viral sheep meme says he’s landed a job at Tesla. Adam Koszary, the English Museum of Rural Life’s social head, tweeted Tuesday that he’d been hired at the automaker starting in July.
