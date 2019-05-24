Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- Mark Zuckerberg says Chris Hughes’ suggestion of breaking up Facebook would actually “make it a lot harder” to solve election and privacy problems. The Facebook CEO said the company has plenty of competitors and Facebook’s scale helps it tackle abuse.
- Mark Zuckerberg personally made the decision that Facebook would keep running political ads, even though the ads were weaponized in 2016. Internally the company is dealing with the fallout from reports that its platforms were used to manipulate voters in elections around the world.
- Amazon is reportedly working on a new wearable gadget that would be able to recognize your emotional state using just the sound of your voice. If Amazon does release such a device, it could add to the vast data the company knows about its consumers, potentially raising privacy concerns.
- Multiple Snap employees reportedly accessed user data improperly – including location information, phone numbers, and saved Snaps. According to a report from Motherboard, multiple Snap employees abused their access to user data “several years ago.”
- Facebook banned a whopping 2.2 billion fake accounts in Q1 2019, almost twice as much as the previous quarter. VP of Integrity Guy Rosen wrote of this trend: “The amount of accounts we took action on increased due to automated attacks by bad actors who attempt to create large volumes of accounts at one time.”
- A Huawei exec said the company’s homemade operating system could be ready to replace Android by early 2020. Google cut off Huawei’s access to its Android operating system after the US government blacklisted the company – although a 90-day license means Google has put that suspension on hold.
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reportedly scandalized Cisco’s board by video-calling in to meetings from an elliptical machine in Hawaii. Through the video screen, Cisco’s other board members could see Benioff exercising on an elliptical in a tanktop, according to a report from Bloomberg.
- Elon Musk dunked on Jeff Bezos’ vision to build floating space colonies. In a tweet on Thursday, Musk said that building them would be “like trying to build the USA in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.”
- SpaceX just unleashed its first 60 Starlink high-speed internet satellites and recorded a “weird” video of the maneuver. Elon Musk, the company’s founder, previously said the Starlink satellites would “look kind of weird” as they floated away from their rocket and into space.
- People are going crazy for a tiny $150 video game console with a black-and-white screen and a hand crank. Panic, a company best-known for software development, will release a new portable video game console called Playdate.
