- Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei has said he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple as a response to the US blacklisting his company. He told Bloomberg: “Apple is my teacher, it’s advancing in front of us, as a student why should I oppose my teacher?”
- TikTok’s parent company Bytedance is planning on making its own smartphone. The device would come with pre-installed apps and a newsfeed in a bid to boost Bytedance’s reach, according to The Financial Times.
- Facebook is facing the most data privacy probes, one anniversary after the introduction of Europe’s strict privacy law the GDPR. Ireland’s data watchdog says Facebook companies account for 11 of its 19 current probes.
- Facebook has started flagging to users who share a distorted video of Nancy Pelosi, which shows the House Speaker muddling her words, that the footage may be fake. Facebook now shows users a pop-up menu telling them of “additional reporting” around the video.
- Apple software chief Craig Federighi dismissed criticism that his firm charges extortionate amounts to turn privacy into a luxury good. In an interview with The Independent, he said he didn’t “buy into the luxury good dig.”
- Internal Google emails show that for years the company failed to return credit or refunds to advertisers when they were billed for fraudulent advertising activity, according to US federal court documents obtained by Business Insider. The emails were introduced or quoted in litigation between Google and a company called AdTrader.
- An Australian teenager and self-proclaimed Apple fanboy has been found guilty of hacking into Apple’s systems in 2015 and 2017. A judge handed down a 9-month good behaviour bond, or probationary period, to the teen and encouraged him to instead use his talents “for good.”
- Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba is considering a second listing that would raise $20 billion. The second listing would take place on the Hong Kong exchange, bringing the firm closer to home investors in China.
- Snapchat may copy TikTok and let users add music to posts. According to The Wall Street Journal, the firm is considering licensing music on a broad basis from record labels.
- China is stepping up its censorship efforts ahead of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests. Machine learning and voice recognition software are all helping to detect and block content.
