1. Legendary internet stock analyst turned investor Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers released her annual Internet Trends Report. This year’s report delves into data and personalisation, e-commerce innovation, and China’s rising intensity and leadership in internet-related markets.

2. Google’s new Pixel smartphone is reportedly taking a page from the iPhone X, according to Bloomberg. The Pixel 3 could feature a bigger screen, two front-facing cameras, and its very own notch.

3. Legendary investor Warren Buffett reportedly tried to invest $3 billion in Uber. The deal fell apart due to disagreements over the size and terms of the stake.

4. Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel said he regretted that his company invited scantily clad women dressed as the Snapchat deer to attend a party last year, and blamed an internal events staffer. He said mistakes like this were “frustrating” but that a young workforce should be expected to make mistakes.

5. Nintendo has 4 new Pokémon games coming to the Switch, including one that’s free. The first, “Pokémon Quest,” is already available on the Nintendo Switch, two variants of “Pokémon: Let’s Go,” will arrive later this year, and a fourth “core” game will launch in 2019.

6. A developer who worked on bitcoin early on,told Business Insider he exchanged hundreds of emails with the person or team known as Nakamoto in 2010. The experience, he said, was mostly weird.

7. Consumer Reports magazine has changed the Tesla Model 3’s rating to a “recommended buy” after the company made improvements to its breaking system. The magazine had originally criticised the vehicle.

8. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg hit back at Apple CEO Tim Cook, reviving the ongoing spat between the two companies. Sandberg dismissed Cook’s earlier comments about Facebook’s privacy issues, saying “Mark and I strongly disagree with their characterisation of our product.”

9. Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the firm is on track to go public next year. He said the firm was ready in terms of its margins and profitability.

10. Amazon has given Whole Foods employees Prime-branded outfits to wear, as it rolls out Prime discounts in stores across the US. The outfits come with an apparent new slogan for the Prime discounts: “Savings to smile about.”