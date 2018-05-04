caption Activision’s Call of Duty series. source Activision

Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Twitter is advising its 330 million users to change their password after a glitch left a number of password exposed. But the company says it has no evidence of a breach.

2. Amazon workers described the intense pressure of working in the company’s warehouses, with one saying coworkers resorted to peeing in trash cans. Others described timed breaks and constant surveillance.

3. British authorities said on Thursday they will continue to investigate Cambridge Analytica even though it shut down and has plans to file for bankruptcy. The ICO will investigate how the research firm got hold of 87 million Facebook user profiles.

4. The executives behind Cambridge Analytica set up a mysterious new company called Emerdata last year, and sources told the New York Times that it’s just a new iteration of the firm. The Times described it as a “Blackwater-style rebrand.”

5. The most downloaded iPhone app in the first quarter of 2018 is Tik Tok, a Chinese music video and social networking app, according to new data from Sensor Tower. The app has become a “total phenomenon” in China in recent months and was downloaded an estimated 45.8 million times.

6. San Francisco is so expensive that people are spending $1 million to live next to a former nuclear-testing site. Some homeowners at the shipyard tell Business Insider they fear for their investment and safety after buying condos priced up to $1.5 million.

7. SoundHound has raised a $100 million funding round, led by Chinese tech giant Tencent, possibly valuing the company at over $1 billion. The company is best known as a music identification app, but now it’s building out Houndify – a platform that lets companies quickly build their own voice assistants, like Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

8. Amazon is reportedly working on ways to scan shoppers’ bodies to make online clothes shopping easier. The company has invited people to take part in a 3D body scan survey.

9. Games publisher Activision had to halt trading after the Dow Jones newswire leaked its earnings report too early. The information, published during market hours, sent Activision’s stock into a wild swing.

10. Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in its biggest competitor in India. The firm wants to buy 60% of Flipkart, potentially complicating a separate bid from Walmart.