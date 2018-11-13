- source
- YouTube
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon will probably pick New York City and Northern Virginia for its next two major offices. An announcement is expected on Tuesday.
- Apple’s stock price was crushed on Monday after analyst reports suggested iPhone unit sales will drop year over year – just as the firm stops making those numbers public. The driver of the projected sales slump is that Apple’s new $749 phone, the lower-end iPhone XR, might not be the hot seller that Apple had hoped.
- Californian analytics firm Palantir Technologies is looking to reach profitability in 2019 and eyeing a potential IPO in 2020. But the company needs to cut costs in the meantime and is reportedly trying to curb “Palantir Entitlement Syndrome” where staff are accustomed to next-level corporate extravagance, like 13-course tasting-menu lunches.
- Samsung’s foldable phone might arrive in March for a whopping $1,770. South Korea’s Yonhap news reported that the name of the phone would be “Galaxy F.”
- YouTube is pushing back against a new EU copyright law, which it says will massively restrict how many videos Europeans can watch. CEO Susan Wojcicki took aim at the EU draft directive’s article 13, which would force online platforms to censor content that breaches copyright.
- Facebook is to allow French regulators to keep an eye on its content moderation processes. In a deal struck with the Macron government, regulators will have unprecedented access to Facebook’s systems.
- Snapchat’s parent company has lost its second top exec in two months, as its head of original content departs. Nick Bell, VP of content, is leaving the company after nearly five years of building media partnerships and developing original content for the mobile platform.
- A Lime founding executive has insisted the firm has the safest product – just as it recalls thousands of scooters. Lime has issued two product recalls in the last month after people reported handlebars falling off and the vehicles catching light.
- Students in Brooklyn protested their school’s use of a Zuckerberg-backed online curriculum designed by Facebook engineers. Schools across the nation have implemented this free web-based program, which was designed with the help of Facebook engineers and funded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.
- The US government detected as early as 2013 that Facebook’s approved partners could potentially misuse millions of people’s data. Specifically, the government’s privacy watchdog determined that Facebook didn’t police its hardware partners closely enough.
