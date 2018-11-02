- source
- Troy Wolverton/Business Insider
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- Google employees all over the world left their desks and walked out in protest over sexual misconduct. The protest followed a bombshell New York Times report last week naming executives who had been accused of sexual misconduct and allegedly protected by Google.
- The Google Walkout organisers wrote an article in The Cut laying out their demands for management. They made clear the five things they wish to see changed at the company, including a public sexual harassment transparency report.
- Apple’s stock price fell after underwhelming iPhone sales, and the company said its holiday quarter will be on the low end of expectations. Apple shares tumbled 7% after an earnings report which included soft guidance for Apple’s all-important holiday quarter.
- As Google employees walked out of their offices, CEO Sundar Pichai apologized again for how the company handled sexual misconduct allegations. Pichai said that Google “didn’t always get it right” and that the company hopes to do better when it comes to dealing with issues of sexual misconduct.
- Apple will stop announcing exactly how many iPhones, iPads, and Macs it’s sold. The surprising news comes after Apple failed to hit Wall Street’s expectations for iPhone sales in the most recent quarter.
- Employees have described to Business Insider how sexual harassment and inappropriate relationships were rife at $1.86 billion software company Apttus. Sources said CEO Kirk Krappe left the firm unexpectedly in July, after the settlement of a sexual harassment claim.
- Apple, Google, and Amazon joined a list of over 50 companies opposing any Trump administration rollback of transgender rights. On Thursday, more than 50 companies – including tech giants like Apple, Google, Amazon – signed a letter opposing any actions by the administration to legally define sex as binary and determined upon birth.
- CEOs and founders of tech’s biggest names lost a collective $61 billion during the stock market’s plunge in October. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index plunged 9.2%, its worst month since the financial crisis.
- Two of Uber’s most popular services are joining forces as the company races toward an IPO. Uber for Business is expanding to include Uber Eats, the company announced on Thursday.
- Investors worth more than $700 billion are ramping up calls for a Tesla board shakeup – one that goes far beyond what the SEC wants. Tesla has until the end of November to add two independent directors to its board, as per a $40 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
