- source
- HBO
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Uber insiders told Business Insider about infighting and questionable decisions before its self-driving car killed a pedestrian. On March 18, one of Uber’s self-driving cars killed a woman, the first pedestrian fatality involving a self-driving car.
- Instagram will soon start cracking down on accounts that use third-party apps to dole out fake likes and followers. Using machine learning tools, the photo-sharing platform will remove “inauthentic” likes, which are generated by third-party platforms designed to boost audience growth for users.
- Bill Gates says that HBO’s “Silicon Valley” is the best way to understand the real Silicon Valley. “They don’t make any more fun of us than we deserve,” said the Microsoft founder, who has consulted on the show.
- Tim Cook defended Apple taking billions from Google after his blistering attack on data-hoarding tech firms. Cook defended Apple taking money from Google to make it the default search engine on the iPhone.
- Elon Musk shared two videos of the Boring Company’s giant drill completing its first tunnel at the bottom of a huge pit. Musk has previously said the first Boring Company tunnel will be ready to use on December 10.
- Elon Musk says he’s open to working with Mercedes-Benz on an electric van. The Tesla CEO said on Monday via Twitter that the automaker might make an electric van and he will contact Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, about a potential collaboration.
- Tesla accidentally gave a customer access to the email addresses linked to over 1.5 million accounts on its online forum. The customer received administrative access to the automaker’s online forums, allowing him to see contact information for some Tesla owners.
- Eight parliaments are now demanding Mark Zuckerberg come and answer their questions at an International Grand Committee hearing in London. Thus far Zuckerberg has declined to appear at the UK and Canada-led hearing, which has now been joined by Brazil, Latvia, and Singapore.
- Microsoft acquired a Georgia-based startup that plays into a key Windows initiative. Microsoft announced on Monday that it has acquired FSLogix for an undisclosed sum.
- Evan Spiegel spends most of his time during board meetings on Snapchat. According to a report by The Information, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is tied to his phone during the meetings, and was often “dismissive” toward Mitch Lasky, a Benchmark partner who stepped down from Snap’s board in August.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.