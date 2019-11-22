- source
- Photo by J. Emilio Flores/Corbis via Getty Images
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Friday.
- WeWork has laid off 2,400 employees. The company has 12,500 employees worldwide, and the job cuts comprise about 20% of the office-sharing startup’s workforce.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled “Cybertruck,” the company’s first passenger truck on Thursday night. The Cybertruck is made of a heavy-duty stainless steel and armored glass, and will be available in three configurations: single-motor rear-wheel-drive, dual-motor all-wheel-drive, and tri-motor all-wheel-drive.
- Travis Kalanick has sold almost $1.5 billion of Uber stock since Uber’s post-IPO lockup period expired on November 6. That’s according to Bloomberg, which says the Uber cofounder sold off over $500 million of stock in just 3 days this week.
- Zume, the robotic pizza maker that SoftBank valued at $1 billion, has lost several top execs and appears to have moved away from robots even as it seeks new money. According to people familiar with the matter, Zume executive Kartik Ramachandran, who served as interim CFO and in other high-level roles, was terminated in June.
- Gamers are blaming ‘overheating’ Chromecast devices for games crashing on the new Stadia streaming service, but Google said the devices are ‘working as intended’. A Google spokesperson said that overheating Chromecast Ultra devices are not to blame for crashing issues.
- Apple has said it loses more money than it makes when making phone repairs. The firm made the comment in a response to US politicians investigating anti-competitive practices, reports BBC News, Apple said it had lost money on repair services since 2009.
- Silicon Valley’s hottest startup program is closing its China subsidiary after only a year, amid rising trade tensions. Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator of startups, said on Thursday it would close YC China, a Chinese version of its US program.
- Research confirms tech founders are already well-off and well-educated before starting their companies. Just 14% of European founders who don’t hold a degree manage to raise external capital, the numbers show, while 5% manage to raise external capital.
- Google’s parent company Alphabet is getting back into robots, but this time it’s using AI to create robots that can learn on their own. After putting its robotics projects on hold, Google is now working on a consumer robot that can learn and adapt.
- A Russian hacker has been jailed for 4 years in the US after carrying out malware attacks. Bloomberg reports that Stanislov Lisov, 33, admitted to using malicious software to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from online bank accounts.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.
You can also subscribe to this newsletter here – just tick “10 Things in Tech You Need to Know.”.