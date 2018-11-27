Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- President Trump threatened to place tariffs on the iPhone and Apple stock is getting crushed. Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he could put a 10% tariff on iPhones and Chinese electronic goods.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could be humbled by a creepy bikini app. Sensitive Facebook documents, from a lawsuit involving an app called Pikinis, have made their way into the hands of British lawmakers ahead of a hearing on Tuesday. They could shed light on Facebook’s privacy policy.
- Google has quietly joined a growing list of companies asking Senator Hyde-Smith for a refund on their campaign donations following her “public hanging” remark. Google has not publicly requested that its $5,000 donation be returned but quietly sent an email to the campaign asking for a refund on November 21, according to Popular Information.
- WhatsApp’s chief business officer is the latest exec to leave Facebook. Neeraj Arora is quitting, and his departure follows ugly clashes between WhatsApp’s cofounders and Facebook leadership.
- Jack Ma, creator of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man alive, has been outed as a member of the Communist Party. On Monday, state-run People’s Daily wrote that the Communist Party would be honoring 100 people, including Ma and two other internet-tech moguls, for their contributions to China’s economy.
- Elon Musk says people need to work around 80 hours per week to change the world. “There are way easier places to work, but nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week,” Musk tweeted.
- The biggest Nintendo game of 2018 “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” leaked to pirates prior to release. The fifth major entry in the “Super Smash Bros.” fighting game series is scheduled to launch on 7 December.
- Airbnb has poached an Amazon executive as its new CFO, as the $31 billion startup preps for an IPO. Dave Stephenson joined Airbnb after 17 years at Amazon and will be replacing Laurence Tosi, who left the CFO role in February after reportedly disagreeing with CEO Brian Chesky over the future of the company.
- Uber employees say the company’s autonomous driving unit used a strange term to describe people and animals. Employees in Uber’s self-driving unit referred to a human or animal as “a squishy thing,” sources told Business Insider.
- More than 500,000 people downloaded games on the Google Play Store that were infected with malware. Google has removed 13 games from its Play Store for containing malware, all of which were driving simulators.
