- source
- Thomson Reuters
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- US President Donald Trump is “looking at” whether Amazon, Facebook, and Google are violating antitrust laws. In an interview with news site Axios, Trump said the $5 billion fine against Google from the European Union made him consider pursuing regulation.
- Amazon has reportedly zeroed in on Northern Virginia for its second headquarters. The $800 billion company is in advanced talks with Crystal City, a Northern Virginia town just outside of Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported Saturday.
- Tesla said the SEC has issued subpoenas on the subject of the company’s claims made in 2017 about its Model 3 production. According to The Wall Street Journal, the DOJ is trying to determine if the automaker made projections in 2017 about Model 3 production that it knew it would not be able to achieve.
- Softbank’s profits are booming due to its investments in tech. Bloomberg reports that Softbank’s second-quarter profit far outstrips what analysts predicted, as operating profit soared to 706 billion yen ($6.2 billion).
- Chinese tech giant Tencent will check gamers’ age IDs against police databases. The company behind the mobile game “Honour of Kings” announced on Monday that it will start by age-checking 10 of its most popular games, then rolling out the test to all the games is owns.
- Elon Musk showed off the Boring Company’s LA tunnel in a video on Saturday. Musk said that he walked the whole length of the tunnel which he dubbed “disturbingly long.”
- Amazon is reportedly hiring fewer seasonal workers this holiday season, Quartz reports. An analyst told Quartz that the reduction in seasonal staff could be an indication of just how automated Amazon’s warehouses have become.
- The Winklevoss twins are suing a cryptocurrency investor who previously went to prison for helping people buy drugs online. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss say that Charlie Shrem has been spending Bitcoin he owes them, The New York Times reports.
- The UK government is launching an inquiry into how companies use people’s personal data to price holidays, cars, and household goods amid fears that consumers are being ripped off. The research is backed by the UK’s competition watchdog, and will focus on “dynamic pricing.”
- Sundar Pichai’s 11-year-old son is mining Ethereum on a computer the Google CEO built himself. Pichai said he had to explain to his son how paper money works and why existing banking systems are important.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.