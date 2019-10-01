- source
- Jackal Pan / Getty
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- WeWork has temporarily shelved its IPO. The office-space company still plans to go public in the future, its new co-CEOs said in a statement on Monday.
- Facebook pushed back on reports that WhatsApp would be forced to hand over encrypted messages to UK police. The UK is close to signing a treaty with the US that would speed up the process for applying of US courts to get warrants for data like Facebook messages.
- Facebook now blocks people from sharing links to notorious piracy site The Pirate Bay. When users attempt to link out to the site, a notification says, “Your post couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our community standards.”
- Pope Francis warned Silicon Valley that if it isn’t careful with AI it could lead to an “unfortunate regression to a form of barbarism.” The pope spoke at the “Common Good in the Digital Age” conference, which addressed potential dangers misinformation and technologies including artificial intelligence and cyber security.
- Levi’s and Google are launching new denim jackets that can answer phone calls and control your music. Using a small tab that slips inside the sleeve, the jacket allows you to leave your phone in your pocket and use the sleeve almost like a touch pad.
- A new Tesla feature called “smart summon” that rolled out last week is wreaking havoc in parking lots, the Verge reports. The feature allows a parked car to find its owner from a maximum of 200 feet, and videos on social media show the cars getting into scrapes.
- Waymo and the AAA have partnered on trying to ease anxiety about self-driving vehicles. One goal is to help young people understand the benefits and limits of autonomous technology, so Waymo and AAA have developed a school curriculum for teachers to use with their students.
- Google wants to add an app to its Pixel smartphones that detects if it’s been in a car crash and automatically dials 911, Engadget reports. The app will be called “Personal Safety,” and if the phone detects a crash it rings its alarm and asks if the user is okay – if they don’t reply, it calls the police.
- Reddit rewrote its community guidelines to crack down harder on abuse and took down a big forum for incels, the Verge reports. The new rules allow anyone who witnesses harassment on the platform, not just the victims, to report the behavior.
- Juul has said it will drop its support for Prop. C, the San Francisco measure to overturn a ban on e-cigarettes. The company has spent millions of dollars campaigning for the ballot measure.
