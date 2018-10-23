- source
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- An Amazon exec and CEO of server company Supermicro have joined Tim Cook in demanding that Bloomberg retract its report on spying microchips. The Apple CEO told Buzzfeed last week that Bloomberg needs to “do the right thing” and retract the story.
- A second Oculus cofounder is leaving Facebook after reportedly clashing with management. Oculus cofounder and former CEO Brendan Iribe announced on Monday that he would be stepping down.
- Uber’s top dealmaker and trusted adviser to the CEO has resigned following reports of a sexual misconduct investigation. Uber exec Cameron Poetzscher was the subject of a 2017 sexual misconduct investigation, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal last month.
- SoftBank’s COO has pulled out of the Saudi Arabia Investment conference, Bloomberg reports. Multiple high-profile executives have already pulled out of the conference after journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance.
- Richard Branson is stepping down as chairman of one of his most ambitious projects and it could be more fallout from Saudi Arabia’s killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Sir Richard Branson is quitting Virgin Hyperloop One citing the company’s need for a more “hands-on” leader.
- Netflix will raise another $2 billion to help fund original shows and acquire more content. The company plans to spend more than $8 billion on entertainment programming this year.
- Uber may start delivering burgers by drones as soon as 2021 because its CEO says we “need” flying burgers. Uber is looking to hire an operations executive to make drone delivery functional by next year and available for commercial use by 2021, according to a jobs listing spotted by The Wall Street Journal.
- Google’s new video game streaming service could mark the beginning of the end for gaming consoles. Google’s ProjectStream lets you play blockbuster video games with your internet browser, if you’ve got a strong enough internet connection.
- Instagram just surpassed Snapchat as the most used app among American teens, according to a new Wall Street survey. Overall Snapchat and Instagram were the two most used apps among the surveyed teens, with Twitter and Facebook trailing behind.
- Huawei won’t be selling its new flagship smartphones, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, in the US. The company is locked out of the US market because of fears that it spies on people for China.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.