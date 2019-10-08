Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- The US has blacklisted 28 Chinese tech firms on rights violations grounds. The Trump administration accused the firms of involvement in human rights violations against Chinese Muslims in Xinjiang, Bloomberg reports.
- SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son is ’embarrassed and impatient’ with his investments after troubles with WeWork and Uber, and now he’s telling founders to ‘know your limit’. Two of SoftBank’s investments, Uber and WeWork, have seen their valuations drop recently, and WeWork cancelled its planned IPO.
- Instagram is getting rid of the feature that let you see what everyone else was liking. The social media platform is discontinuing its Following Activity tab, a feature that let people easily see which posts their friends and coworkers were liking on the platform.
- Catalina, the next major software update for Apple computers, has gone on sale. The Catalina update introduces complete voice control, a new app called Sidecar that lets you use an iPad as a wireless display, and eliminate iTunes in favor of three different apps.
- Apple has approved an app that tracks the location of police patrols in Hong Kong. According to BBC News, the crowd-sourced HKmap live app also tracks tear-gas use.
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says stopping the firm’s controversial research in China would hurt. Some observers have claimed Microsoft’s work in China on artificial intelligence could be used for oppressive purposes, while others have said the work puts US cybersecurity at risk.
- Apple may have accidentally revealed that it’s finally adding one of people’s most-requested features to the Apple Watch. Apple’s Alarms App references an unreleased ‘Sleep App’ that would track your shut-eye.
- Google devices launching with Android 9 or later will reportedly be required to come with a wellness app and parental controls. Mobile software site XDA Developers says it obtained the latest version of Google’s GMS Requirements document.
- The next great mental health app will look like Pokemon Go, according to a Silicon Valley psychologist. Dr. Cameron Sepah says that the next generation of mental health apps won’t look like traditional treatments; instead they will be more like games.
- Elon Musk says Tesla owners will soon be able to replace their horn with fart and goat noises. In a tweet Sunday, Musk suggested that Tesla drivers will be able to customize horn sound effects and “movement sounds” in the future.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.
You can also subscribe to this newsletter here – just tick “10 Things in Tech You Need to Know.”