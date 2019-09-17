- source
- WeWork; Jackal Pan/Getty images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- WeWork is reportedly leaning towards delaying its IPO until October. The company won’t start its roadshow this week as planned, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed his ‘pedo guy’ tweet was not meant to be an accusation towards British diver Vernon Unsworth. In court filings on Monday, Musk said: “It is synonymous with ‘creepy old man’ and is used to insult a person’s appearance and demeanor, not accuse a person of acts of pedophilia.”
- Google is expected to unveil its next smartphone, the Pixel 4, and an updated version of the Google Home Mini called the Nest Mini on October 15 in New York, based on invites sent to members of the media on Monday. The Pixel 4 will boast a face unlock function and a motion-sensing radar that lets users control the phone with simple gestures.
- Amazon has denied a report that it altered its search algorithms to favor its own products. Amazon made changes to its product-search algorithm to give top billing to its own brands late last year, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
- A former Google engineer warned that robot weapons could cause accidental mass killings. Laura Nolan, who last year resigned from the firm’s Project Maven autonomous drone programme, warned that humanity needs to put international laws in place to ban killer robots from warfare.
- Buzzy exercise startup Peloton is being sued for $300 million over accusations it stole songs by Taylor Swift, The Beatles, and many more. The National Music Publishers’ Association originally filed a suit in March accusing Peloton of using more than 1,000 songs without a license on its workout videos.
- Another prominent Google employee activism organizer – Irene Knapp – has decided to leave the company, in a decision they attribute to burnout and “retaliation.” Knapp announced their departure in a Medium post on Monday, saying they “believe retaliation occurred” and that they “just can’t take it anymore,” but did not share specifics.
- The biggest backers of SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund are reportedly reconsidering their investments in the second one after Uber and WeWork disappointed. Both Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds are considering slashing their commitments, according to Bloomberg.
- Uber will start limiting how often drivers can access its app in order to comply with NYC regulation. The change means Uber will lock drivers out of the app at times and in areas of low demand.
- Computer scientist Richard Stallman has resigned from MIT over comments he made about Jeffrey Epstein. Stallman said the ‘most plausible scenario’ is that one of Epstein’s underage victims was ‘entirely willing’, VICE News reported.
