Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday.
- Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s official Twitter account was hacked on Friday, following a string of other odd incidents where YouTube celebrities and influencers were similarly targeted. Dorsey’s account was used to send offensive messages including the n-word and racist remarks.
- Some of Apple’s most popular products will be hit by Trump’s latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods. The 15% tariff, which went into effect on Sunday, will impact the Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, and certain Beats headphone models, according to Bloomberg.
- China may have used the iPhone hacks recently discovered by Google researchers to target Uighur Muslims in the country. According to TechCrunch and Forbes, the attacks were used to target the persecuted minority community.
- Zao, a viral Chinese deepfake app that lets you swap your face with a celebrity, has been hit with a wave of privacy concerns. The app allows users to upload a photo of themselves and take over as the lead in hundreds of movies.
- YouTube reportedly agreed to pay up to $200 million in a settlement with the FTC over its YouTube Kids app. FTC officials have been investigating whether YouTube violated children’s privacy laws with its business practices.
- Huawei’s new phone could be the first major hardware casualty of the US-China trade war. Google confirmed that Huawei’s upcoming smartphones won’t be able to run the Android operating system or use its apps.
- WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has set up a ‘hardship’ fund for employees of Faraday Grid, a UK energy tech startup which collapsed 7 months after he invested. Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Neumann’s family office had stepped in to offer assistance to former employees who were out of a job and might be struggling financially.
- Elon Musk’s charm offensive in China is paying off. During a visit to China last week, Musk won a tax exemption for Tesla and saw the company’s shares in the US jump on the news.
- Apple has rolled out a free screen replacement service for Series 2 and Series 3 Apple Watch customers. Customers can come and have their Apple Watch screen replaced free of charge from Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
- YouTube has launched the web version of its YouTube Kids app, but people quickly found it was easy to get around the simple maths test designed to stop younger viewers from tweaking the settings. Repeatedly entering even the wrong answer to the test eventually lets anyone unlock the service.
Have an Amazon Alexa device? Now you can hear 10 Things in Tech each morning. Just search for “Business Insider” in your Alexa’s flash briefing settings.
You can also subscribe to this newsletter here – just tick “10 Things in Tech You Need to Know.”