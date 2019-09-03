- source
Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.
- Facebook is considering hiding the number of ‘likes’ on its users’ posts. The idea is to reduce the competitive nature of social media and stop users from comparing themselves to others and feeling inadequate.
- Apple is reportedly adding sleep tracking to the next Apple Watch. According to 9to5Mac, the Apple Watch will track the user’s quality of sleep using different sensors and inputs such as the person’s movement, heart rate, and the noises they make.
- Huawei has confirmed the launch of its new Mate 30 smartphone, which is likely to come without Google apps. In a short video posted on its Twitter page, the company said that the upcoming Mate 30 series will be unveiled on September 19 in Munich, Germany.
- President Trump tweeted out a photo from a classified briefing and it likely came from one of the US’s most secretive spy satellites. President Donald Trump tweeted out an image on Friday from a classified briefing to taunt Iran, and analysts suspect the photo came from one of the US’s most advanced satellites.
- Android 10 could be rolled out on Pixel phones as soon as September 3, according to 9to5Google. Google’s latest version of Android should make the mobile operating system easier to use and more efficient.
- A European Central Bank board member has warned that Europe should ignore the “treacherous promises” of Facebook’s Libra currency. Yves Mersch said the currency could undermine the ECB’s ability to set monetary policy.
- PayPal blocked a fundraising account belonging to the Ku Klux Klan, the BBC reported. The firm faced criticised for only blocking the account six days after it was first flagged by activists.
- A viral Chinese deepfake app called Zao is letting people convincingly superimpose their faces onto celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio. Zao was the most-downloaded app in China’s iOS store over the weekend, and it lets users convincingly superimpose their faces onto celebrities, creating so-called “deepfakes.”
- Alibaba, the $435 billion Chinese shopping giant, is gunning for Amazon in Europe. Alibaba unveiled its first European store in Madrid, Spain under the Aliexpress banner.
- Boxer Manny Pacquiao has launched a ‘celebrity cryptocurrency,’ according to the Daily Telegraph. Fans will be able to use the currency to buy Pacquiao merchandise and interact with him on social media.
