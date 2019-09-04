- source
- Google is reportedly facing a big antitrust probe from ‘more than half’ of the US state attorneys general, and it could be announced as soon as next week. According to The Washington Post, it looks to be another probe looking into whether one of Silicon Valley’s largest companies has become too dominant.
- Facebook says its facial recognition technology will no longer identify users in photos by default amid ongoing privacy concerns. Previously, when you uploaded a photo to Facebook the service would suggest potential tags for people it identified in the photo.
- Google has unveiled Android 10, the first version of its mobile operating system that isn’t named after a dessert. The updated OS features speedy access to notifications, smarter photo storage, and improved privacy settings.
- Samsung may be quietly developing another foldable phone that looks like an old-school flip phone, according to Bloomberg. The phone is expected to be thinner and less expensive than the nearly $2,000 Galaxy Fold, which is expected to launch this month.
- Huawei came out swinging against new claims that it stole smartphone-camera technology. Huawei issued an acerbic public statement on Tuesday following a report from the Wall Street Journal that US prosecutors are investigating new allegations of intellectual property theft.
- Mozilla’s new version of Firefox now blocks third-party trackers by default, in a boost for user privacy. Previously, only 20% of users had this feature turned on, Mozilla said in a blog post on Tuesday.
- Amazon is reportedly working on a new payment system that would let you check out at Whole Foods by simply waving your hand over a sensor. It plans to start rolling out the technology to its Whole Foods store by early next year; scanners would be able to identify customers by their hands and authorize their purchases, according to the New York Post.
- Furious Peloton members are slamming the company’s delivery partner over broken $2,000 bikes and scratched hardwood floors. Peloton members are complaining about their experiences with XPO Logistics, alleging that their homes and exercise equipment were damaged when the logistics giant performed Peloton deliveries.
- California legislators are voting on a bill that could force Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers as employees rather than independent contractors, potentially devastating their business models. Uber and Lyft have been open about the ramifications to their businesses should the bill become law.
- Alphabet’s chief legal boss, accused of emotionally abusing a former Googler after a workplace affair, reportedly married a current Google employee over the weekend. David Drummond, senior vice president of corporate development and chief legal officer for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, married a current Google employee this past weekend, according to an Axios report on Tuesday.
