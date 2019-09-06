- source
- Facebook has brought its in-app dating feature to the US after launching in 19 other countries. Facebook Dating is designed to compete with apps like Tinder and Bumble.
- WeWork could cut its valuation in half after intense skepticism, and the firm might delay its IPO. Leading up to the IPO, various aspects of The We Company’s business have come under scrutiny including its valuation, its business model, and even its CEO.
- Facebook is making deepfake videos using paid actors so that it can help researchers better detect fake footage. The effort is part of the Deepfake Detection Challenge to which Facebook said it will contribute $10 million to fund research and prizes to help detect and combat deepfake videos.
- Apple is working on an iPhone with a fingerprint sensor behind the display, according to a Bloomberg report. Rather than occupying vital display space, the sensor would be hidden underneath the display much like Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.
- Apple Music is now available on the web. The new web interface will allow subscribers to stream music directly from a browser without having to install iTunes or the Apple Music app.
- Alibaba has acquired Chinese shopping site Kaola in a $2 billion deal. Koala will be integrated into Alibaba’s Tmall shopping site, creating the largest cross-border e-commerce platform in China.
- Huawei reportedly knew it was over-reliant on Google’s Android before the US-China trade war and considered alternatives like Sailfish. A new report from The Information revealed that a group of Huawei managers had concerns that the company was over-reliant on Google, but nothing was done about it.
- MIT Media Lab’s founder Nicholas Negroponte defended Jeffrey Epstein’s donations and said he would take them again if given the chance. The admission comes amid multiple resignations from faculty staff, who quit after learning of the Media Lab director Joichi Ito’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Influencers are fighting for attention as Instagram tests removing ‘likes’ from its platform. The removal of likes is designed to improve how people use the platform, but influencers are starting to feel the impact of the change on their accounts and their brands.
- Samsung has supposedly fixed its foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone, which will hit shelves in Korea on Friday. The company has updated several aspects of the Galaxy Fold’s design and fixed flaws that led to issues experienced by some reviewers when the phone was originally launched in April.
