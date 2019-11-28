10 things to actually check out at SITEX 2019, from exclusive deals to a Jumanji obstacle course

SITEX is on now until December 1, but this time, it’s not just for tech geeks. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Looking for a good gadget deal? Then take note: the last consumer IT show of the year, SITEX, is currently being held daily from 11am to 9pm at Singapore Expo and will end on Sunday (Dec 1).

This year, products are separated into four zones: portable audio and travel tech, fitness-related gadgets, gaming devices, and home appliances.

As expected, it showcases the latest tech offerings such as Huawei’s FreeBuds and Smart Glasses, vivo’s V17 Pro and Samsung’s The Frame TV.

In addition, there is also a revamped gaming zone this year, with activities ranging from e-sports tournaments to robot football (yes, that’s football played by robots).

Business Insider checked out the tech show before it opened its doors.

Here are 10 of the most interesting things we found:

1) Samsung has a TV that looks like an expensive piece of art

If you’re looking for a new television, Samsung’s The Frame is on a whopping S$1,500 discount.

The 55-inch variant of Samsung’s new 4K QLED voice-controlled TV is being sold at SITEX at only S$2,399, down from its normal retail price of S$3,999.

The smart TV hides itself as a piece of artwork when turned off, and can display everything from the Mona Lisa to your personal photos.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series will also be on sale, with discounts of up to S$100 and S$300 respectively.

The frames of the TV are also customizable, and come in three colours: White, Black, and Walnut.

2) Huawei is releasing its competitor to the AirPods

The exhibition will see the official launch of Huawei’s new S$238 FreeBuds on Saturday (Nov 30).

In addition, the Chinese brand’s latest Smart Glasses and the Mate 30 series can be found at SITEX as well, but without discounts.

The Mate 30 recently drew queues of more than 200 people at its official Singapore launch.

3) BlueSG

We’ve all seen one of these on the roads.

Electric car sharing company BlueSG is also at SITEX this year, making it the company’s first appearance at the IT show.

The booth features one of its electric cars, and visitors will be able to try out the car so you can stop wondering what it’s like to be in one.

There is also an exclusive SITEX-only subscription deal.

4) Trending Korean home appliance brand Cuckoo also has a booth

Apart from the well-known brands, the event also features exciting and newer names in the market such as Korean home appliance retailer Cuckoo.

The brand has everything from blenders and air purifiers to smart pressure cookers and water dispensers.

caption source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

5) Try out Secretlab’s super comfortable chairs

Aside from tech, there are also lifestyle brands like Secretlab, which makes some of the most coveted gaming (and home office) chairs.

This time, Secretlab has a huge booth for you to try out both their normal and special edition chairs.

In lieu of SITEX and Black Friday, most of its chairs will be on a 7 per cent discount, as well as special launch prices for its Titan XL 2020 Series chairs.

Its special edition chairs feature collaborations with Game of Thrones, esports teams, and video game titles like Overwatch.

6) Play the newest Iron Man PlayStation game on VR

As for games, Sony’s PlayStation has a demo booth for the upcoming Iron Man VR game.

The company’s VR console will be sold at retail price (S$449), and prices for the Playstation 4 start at S$419, an S$80 cut.

A member of the media tour trying out the game, which is slated for a February 2020 release.

7) Compete with strangers in games like Tetris and Street Fighter

There are also esports activities such as MSI’s Gaming Triathlon Challenge, where players face off in one-versus-one challenges randomly drafted out of a pool of 10 games.

The games range from classics such as Tetris to modern day titles like Street Fighter V and FIFA 20.

caption source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

8) Some games are better played offline too

Aside from video games, board games are also on display at a neighbouring exhibition by Gallant Games.

The booth will have daily playthroughs of table top games such as Dungeons and Dragons that members of the public can join in on.

There are also more modern tabletop games available, including Cards Against Humanity spin-off Limpeh Says.

9) Let the kids go wild in Jumanji

If you are planning on going to the event with your kids, and are worried about them getting bored – fret not.

There is a Jumanji-themed obstacle course for them to play with, in the themes of a desert, jungle, and tundra.

caption source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

10) Make your own robot or play in a robot football match

Additionally, UBTECH has a booth which allows visitors to assemble their own robots, or have a game of robot football against one another.

There are various exclusive exhibition-only deals for their JIMU, Iron Man, and Stormtrooper robots as well.

Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Here is a floorplan of the entire event.

caption source SITEX

