caption Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. source Reuters/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Here is what you need to know.

Trump’s decision on the Iran nuclear deal is coming. On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.

China’s trade report beats across the board. China reported a trade surplus of $28.78 billion in April, a sharp turnaround from the $5 billion deficit reported in March, data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Wall Street is getting nervous about a red-hot part of the market. Emerging markets were relatively resilient in the face of a rising dollar and higher interest rates – until recently.

Jamie Dimon says 4% yields are possible. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg TV in Beijing that Fed rate hikes could cause the 10-year yield to hit 4%.

Comcast wants to get in on the Disney-Fox deal after gate-crashing the Sky takeover. Comcast is speaking to investment banks about funding for a $52 billion bid for most of 21st Century Fox’s asset, Reuters says.

Japan’s Takeda seals $62 billion takeover of Adderall maker Shire. The deal will pay Shire investors $30.33 in cash and either 0.839 new Takeda shares or 1.678 Takeda ADSs for each share, Reuters reports, citing the companies.

Snap’s CFO is out. Andrew Vollero is stepping down as Snap CFO. He will be replaced by Tim Stone, a veteran executive from Amazon.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+1.36%) outperformed in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-0.52%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open down 0.27% near 2,665.

Earnings reporting is heavy. Dish, Mallinckrodt, and SeaWorld report ahead of the opening bell while Marriott International, Sturm Ruger, and Walt Disney release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data trickles out. JOLTS Job Openings will be released at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is unchanged at 2.95%.