10 things you need to know in markets today

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday,extending sharp overnight losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand.

2. The US and China are giving off bad signals ahead of a crucial meeting between their leaders. President Donald Trump is talking up the possibility of making progress on the trade war with China, but other parts of the administration are still going hard after China.

3. Warburg Pincus is looking to raise its second China-focused private equity fund of up to $4 billion, giving the U.S. investment firm more firepower to cut deals in the world’s second-largest economy, sources told Reuters.

4. The Federal Reserve is still expected to raise interest rates again next month and three times next year, but a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters over the past week say the risk is it will slow that pace down.

5. Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor is preparing to pay for the protection of tropical forests to help reduce its carbon footprint, it said on Tuesday.

6. Google will invest 4.5 billion Danish crowns ($690 million) in building a new data center in Fredericia, Denmark, its Danish unit announced on Tuesday.

7. Germany bans 18 Saudi nationals from 26 Schengen countries in response to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi killing. Germany’s foreign minister said questions regarding the crime and who was behind it still remain.

8. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister says the CIA’s assessment of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder is false. The CIA briefed the president on the investigation into the murder, and reportedly said evidence points to the Crown Prince’s direct role.

9. Nissan and Mitsubishi shares slumped in Tokyo trade, after the arrest on Monday of chairman Carlos Ghosn. Ghosn, who heads up the Japanese-French alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, is accused of under-reporting his income. Both Nissan and Mitsubishi have said they plan to remove him from his posts.

10. Uber insiders describe infighting and questionable decisions before its self-driving car killed a pedestrian. As Uber prepares to return its cars to the roads, Business Insider spoke to current and former employees and viewed internal documents.