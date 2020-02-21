These are the victims of the far-right mass shooting in Germany, including a pregnant mother, and 22-year-old who just finished studying

caption A vigil in Hanau, Germany, for the victims of a mass shooting there. source Reuters

Ten people died, and several more were injured at a mass shooting at two hookah bars in Hanau, Germany on Wednesday night.

The attack. The shooter, Tobia Rathjen, left behind a racist manifesto in which he called for the extermination of nonwhites.

All of the victims that were targeted were from immigrant backgrounds. Some were German citizens.

These are the victims who have been identified so far.

One victim was the attacker’s mother, whom he shot in their home before killing himself.

These are the people who lost their lives, including a pregnant mother of two, and a waiter who was engaged to be married.

Gökhan Gültekin was working at the Midnight bar when the attacker shot him.

caption A photo of Gökhan Gültekin held up at a vigil in Hanau after his death. source Reuters

Gültekin was a waiter at the Turkish-owned Midnight bar. He was bringing out food to three diners when he was shot by the attacker, according to The Guardian.

Gültekin was engaged to be married, the newspaper cited Turkish state media outlet TRT as saying.

His cousin told one German journalist that Gültekin’s father is dying of cancer.

Mercedes K. was a pregnant mother of two who was having her dinner before she was shot.

Mercedes K. arbeitete in einem Kiosk neben einer der Shisha-Bars. Sie kommt einer deutsch-polnischen Roma-Familie und war Mutter von zwei Kindern. Mercedes K. wurde nur 35 Jahre alt. #Hanau pic.twitter.com/r3pDtzn8Rz — Frederik Schindler (@Freddy2805) February 21, 2020

Mercedes K. was a pregnant mother of two who was also dining at the restaurant, her cousin told German newspaper Bild.

German media often do not report the surnames of people involved in crimes.

The 35-year-old was eating a salad in the bar when she was shot by the attacker, the Germant magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Another victim was 22-year-old Ferhat Ünvar, who had recently finished studying and was a regular visitor to the Arena bar.

source Reuters

Ünvar had just finished studying, and was his family’s “biggest pride,” his father said in an interview with BILD.

A 23-year-old Romanian man was also killed.

Cu profundă tristețe am aflat că în urma atacurilor violente de la #Hanau, Germania, și-a pierdut viața și un cetățean român. Transmit condoleanțe familiei îndoliate în aceste momente de grea încercare. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) February 21, 2020

Romanian President Klad Iohannis tweeted that one of the victims was a Romanian citizen.

Local media reported that the victim is a 23-year-old man from a commune in Giurgiu county who has been working legally in Germany for about five years.

After carrying out the attack, the shooter went home and killed his mother before shooting himself.

caption The neighborhood of the attacker in Hanau, Germany. source Google Maps

After carrying out his attack, Rathjen drove to his house, which was only a couple of streets away from the Midnight bar. There he shot his 72-year-old mother, as his father managed to escape, according to The Guardian.

The 43-year-old then shot himself.

An unidentified Bulgarian citizen was also killed.

Also among the dead were two employees of the Arena bar, who have not been named.