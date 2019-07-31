Prosecutors have dropped assault charges against a 10-year-old boy accused of throwing a ball at another child during recess. Outraged citizens had raised $15,000 for his legal defense.

caption Michigan prosecutors dropped an aggravated assault charge against a 10-year-old boy accused of hitting a schoolmate with a ball. source Shutterstock

Michigan prosecutors have dropped an aggravated assault charge against a 10-year-old boy accused of throwing a ball at another child’s face during recess at school.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office told INSIDER in a statement that there was a “better way” to handle the incident.

The case had sparked nationwide backlash over the severity of criminal charges against such a young child in what appeared to be a schoolyard conflict.

The 10-year-old’s mother took to Facebook to decry the charge against her young son, and supporters raised more than $15,000 in legal defense funds.

A 10-year-old Michigan boy who threw a ball at another child’s face during recess will no longer face charges in juvenile court for aggravated assault, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office told INSIDER on Wednesday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office originally said that the charge was brought after the child “took the ball and intentionally threw it with force” at a 9-year-old’s face during a game of “tips,” which uses a ball similar to a dodgeball.

Prosecutors had noted in a statement on Tuesday that there were a number of possible remedies to the case, including potentially dismissing the charge.

On Wednesday, prosecutors decided to do exactly that – one day before the child was set to appear before a judge.

The 10-year-old boy's mother posted about the charge on Facebook and ended up raising more than $15,000 in legal defense funds.

In her statement to INSIDER on Wednesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy chastised the media for “inaccurate reporting” on the child’s case. She clarified that the child had never been arrested, that the charge was not based on “race or geography,” and that the charge was still “certainly sustainable” even though her office was dismissing it.

‘There is a better way’

Worthy also said there were facts “that played into our decision” that couldn’t be made public due to ethical reasons.

“I have no doubt that both families involved love their children and want the best for them. But I do think that there is a better way to go forward at this time,” Worthy said.

She continued: “It is my earnest hope that both sides will come back to the table to work out a solution that benefits both of these children. Again, I am confident that both of them are highly valued. I want to make sure that both children are served as we move forward and hopefully these charges will not have to be revisited.”

Local media outlets reported that the 9-year-old’s mother had pursued charges against the 10-year-old because her son has a dangerous medical condition that a head injury could worsen, and that similar incidents have happened to him at school.

Prosecutors said there is a "better way" to handle an incident in which a 10-year-old boy threw a ball at another child.

She told the local ABC affiliate WXYZ that her son had sustained “facial tissue damage,” a black eye, bruised nose, and a concussion after the 10-year-old threw the ball.

But the 10-year-old’s mother, Cameishi Lindley, took to Facebook to decry the charges and raise funds for her son’s legal defense. She added that if the 9-year-old’s medical condition was so serious, he should not have been allowed to participate in contact sports in the first place.

“I’m just as shocked as those of you reading our story,” Lindley wrote.

She said the attorney’s fees were $4,000, but supporters raised more than $15,000 in total.