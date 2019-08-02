A 10-year-old girl crashed her mom’s car while attempting to drive to McDonald’s

caption She did not make it to the restaurant. source CHALERMPHON SRISANG/Shutterstock

On Wednesday morning, a 10-year-old girl woke up with a craving for McDonald’s. So she did what any enterprising and extremely headstrong 10-year-old would do, and decided to take her mother’s car on a fast food run.

But it didn’t go so well.

According to a press release from the Kansas City Police Department, the 10-year-old, who – as you might imagine – doesn’t have a driver’s license, made it a “couple of miles before getting lost.”

When attempting to make a turn, the 10-year-old driver crashed into another car. Police were called to the scene and noted that both the Chevy Tahoe, driven by the girl, and the Honda Pilot minivan she collided with sustained “heavy damage.”

The 10-year-old also hit an electrical utility box and a stop sign, police said.

The girl was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for “bumps and bruises.” The other driver was unharmed.

As police noted, “the girl did not make it to McDonald’s.”