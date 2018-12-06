A teacher reportedly taped a 10-year-old girl’s mouth shut because she talked too much in class

caption Reagan Phillips source Fox 17

A 10-year-old girl in Nashville, Tennessee, says her teacher taped her mouth shut because she was talking too much during class.

Another 5th-grader who was there told reporters that it seemed like the teacher was joking.

But the student’s mom says that it is unacceptable.

The incident is being investigated.

A 10-year-old girl says that her teacher taped her mouth shut to prevent her from speaking during class, according to a report from Fox 17.

Reagan Phillips, a 5th-grade student at Dupont Tyler Middle School in Nashville, Tennessee, says her teacher put tape over her mouth during class.

Reagan’s mom, Victoria Phillips, said that her daughter was rattled after the incident.

“Reagan started to cry, and I am like, what’s going on? Tell me what happened Reagan,” Victoria told the outlet.

Reagan told her mom that the incident happened in front of all of her classmates.

“She’s like, ‘Well she put tape on my mouth,'” Victoria continued. “She put tape over your mouth? And she said, ‘Yeah. Everybody laughed at me, and then she ripped it off, and it started bleeding.'”

Another student told Fox 17 that she thinks the teacher was joking. The student told the outlet that the teacher taped Reagan’s mouth while trying to quiet the class a whole. But regardless of the intention, Victoia said it has had a negative effect on Reagan.

“That messes with you for life, and then as a mother to protect, it’s like, that messed up our trust, she felt like I knew about it and I allowed it to happen,” she said of her daughter’s reaction to the incident.

Because of this, she wants to see the Metro Nashville Public Schools, who did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment, and the teacher, take action.

“I would like for her to make a public statement, and a public apology to my daughter,” Victoria said. “She was humiliated.”

Per Fox 17, the department of child services and Metro Nashville Public Schools are looking into the situation.

Victoria is motivated to fight on her daughter’s behalf: “I am angry, I am hurt, and I am driven.”

