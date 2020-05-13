A 100-year-old British man says ‘we’ve all got to help one another’ through the coronavirus pandemic

caption Owen Filer in an interview with ITV News. source YouTube/ITV News

Owen Filer, a 100-year-old man in Wales who lived through World War II and the Great Depression, told ITV News that he believes the coronavirus pandemic is “worse than war.”

He says that he is going for walks to stay fit while social distancing and that his neighbors have reached out to help him with groceries.

“We’ve all got to help one another,” he said.

A 100-year-old man in the UK says the coronavirus pandemic is “worse than war.”

Owen Filer, who turns 101 later this year and has lived through the Great Depression and World War II, spoke to ITV News about how he’s coping with the pandemic.

“It’s unseen, isn’t it,” Filer said, calling the pandemic “very scary.”

The centenarian, who lives just outside Newport, Wales, was first spotted by ITV News in January, when reporter Rob Osborne was shocked to find out how old Filer was.

In an interview filmed earlier this week, Filer told Osbourne that he misses his daily routine while social distancing from others, but he’s inspired by how helpful his neighbors have been.

“I’ve had people say to me, ‘Do you want anything Mr. Filer? I’ll do your shopping for you,'” he told ITV News. “I’ve never heard that before but at least they are there now.”

“They’ve suddenly remembered – we’ve all got to help one another,” he added.

Elderly people are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 symptoms. But Filer, who has four children in their 60s and 70s, has been staying healthy during the pandemic and is taking walks and scooter rides by a river near his home.

He told ITV News that he doesn’t have a secret to living a long life, but said he has kept fit into his old age.

Watch the full interview on ITV News.