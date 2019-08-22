Over 1,000 Saudi women traveled without a male guardian for the first time in decades after the country loosened its sexist laws

caption Saudi women roll their suitcases at the departure hall of the Jeddah Airport on August 6, 2019. – Saudi Arabia’s easing of travel restrictions on women was hailed in the kingdom last week as a historic leap for gender equality, but it also drew anger from hardliners backing sexist male “guardianship” rules. The Muslim kingdom announced it was effectively allowing women over the age of 21 to obtain passports and travel abroad without securing the permission of their “guardians” — husband, father or other male relatives. source AFP/Getty Images

Over 1,000 Saudi women on Monday were able to travel on their own for the first time in decades as Saudi Arabia moves to ease its outdated guardianship laws that restrict women’s freedoms.

Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday announced that it had officially implemented amendments to regulations announced earlier this month which allow women aged 21 and over to apply for and obtain a passport without permission from a male guardian and remove rules that required women to receive permission each time they wanted to cross the Saudi border. This gives them equal standing with men on the same age.

The changes also allow women to complete other tasks formally restricted to men, including registered the birth of a child, a marriage, a divorce, or a death.

Reema Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s first female Ambassador to the US, said in a tweet earlier this month that the decision was “history in the making.”

These new regulations are history in the making. They call for the equal engagement of women and men in our society. It is a holistic approach to gender equality that will unquestionably create real change for Saudi women. 3/4 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 2, 2019

On Monday, over 1,000 women celebrated the rule coming into effect by going through passport control in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern province, Al Arabiya reported, citing local newspaper Al-Yaum. The move appeared to be early implementation of the new laws.

The change to the law follows a global backlash over the guardianship system, prompted by in-depth reports by INSIDER about the realities of the system, which proved a significant barrier to women trying to flee the country.

Many of the requests were administered via a Saudi government app, called Absher, which allowed guardians to grant and rescind travel permissions with a few button presses on their smartphones.

caption A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia. Until recently, it was rare to see women driving in the kingdom. source Reuters

INSIDER’s reports highlighting the fact that both Apple and Google had approved the app for download via their app stores prompted criticism of the companies, but both continued to offer the service.

In recent months, women were also granted the right to access government and health services without requiring consent from their male guardians, and to open their own businesses, join the military, and to exercise in public.

One of the highest-profile changes saw women in the country granted permission to legally drive a car.

Despite the advances, Saudi women are far from reaching equality.

In the 2018 Global Gender Gap Report, Saudi Arabia was ranked 141 out of 144 countries measured.

The country still enforces a strict dress code, under which most women wear a long cloak, known as an abaya.

Men and women are still prohibited in many contexts from mixing in public, with beaches, stadiums, public transport and pools segregated by gender.