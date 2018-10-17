The 11 best new fall TV shows, according to critics

caption John Goodman’s performance as a grieving husband on ‘The Conners’ is devastating but funny at the right moments. source ABC

This fall TV season already has a few standout shows that are good now, and have the potential to get into a great groove. So they’re worth investing in now before you have dozens of episodes to catch up on.

ABC’s spin-off of “Roseanne” premiered this week with rave reviews from critics, who say that without Roseanne Barr’s presence, the show focuses on its stellar supporting cast and is even more reminiscent of the original series that people loved.

While the networks certainly have some stinkers this season, some also have new shows with a lot of potential, like ABC’s “Single Parents” and CBS’ “Happy Together,” which Harry Styles works on as a producer.

If you’ve run out of good TV to watch, or just want to be up on new shows people are talking about, we took to ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank the best shows of fall 2018. Along with the critic ranking, we included the Rotten Tomatoes audience ranking, a sample of what critics have said so far, and show descriptions courtesy of IMDB.

Here are the best TV shows of fall 2018 (so far), ranked according to critics:

“The Conners”

caption Critics are loving “The Conners,” but viewers don’t feel the same way. source ABC

Description: A follow-up to the comedy series Roseanne (1988), centering on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.

Critic Score: 94%

Audience Score: 36%

“But the Conners – as a show and as a family – are up to the task with a half hour that’s sharp, funny and cuts deeper than its predecessor.” –Los Angeles Times

“The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)

caption Critics have called “The Haunting of Hill House” the best TV horror show ever made. source via Netflix

Description: A group of siblings who grew up in what would become the most famous haunted house in the country are forced back home amid tragedy.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: 92%

“‘The Haunting of Hill House’ contains some of the most unforgettable horror imagery in film or television in years.” –RogerEbert.com

“Happy Together” (CBS)

caption Harry Styles is a producer. source CBS

Description: Claire and Jake’s married life is mired in routine, but when megastar Cooper shows up at their door, they get dragged into his life of fame.

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 80%

“Given the opportunity to sing, dance and flail around ridiculously in the pilot, Wayans and West try hard and I smiled frequently at their effort.” –The Hollywood Reporter

“Charmed” (The CW)

caption The original “Charmed” aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. source Katie Yu/The CW

Description: Follows the lives of three sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, discover they are powerful witches.

Critic Score: 64%

Audience Score: 33%

“The pilot has more of a balance of heavy emotion and lightness than I expected, and the most surprising thing about the new Charmed… is how it doesn’t forget to be fun within a contemporary, #MeToo/#TimesUp context.” –Paste

“Titans” (DC)

caption “Titans” is the first original show from the DC Universe streaming service. source Warner Bros. Television

Description: A team of young superheroes led by Nightwing (formerly Batman’s first Robin) form to combat evil and other perils.

Critic Score: 81%

Audience Score: 79%

“Its edgy aesthetic feels as much like a reaction as it does a decision.” –GQ

“God Friended Me” (CBS)

caption Brandon Micheal Hall stars on “God Friended Me.” source CBS

Description: An atheist’s life is turned upside down when God adds him as a friend on Facebook.

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 81%

“It’s definitely not the worst drama you could find on network TV, and Hall is a likable, charismatic actor. Give it a one-episode trial and see how you feel.” –The Ringer

“The Cool Kids” (Fox)

caption Leslie Jordan, Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier, and Martin Mull on “The Cool Kids.” source Patrick McElhenney/FOX

Description: Three friends at a retirement center have their comfortable existence rattled by a newcomer to the community.

Critic Score: 65%

Audience Score: 80%

“It’s not particularly ambitious, in form or content, but it hits the marks it assigns itself.” –Los Angeles Times

“Single Parents” (ABC)

caption Leighton Meester from “Gossip Girl” is one of the highlight of this comedy. source ABC/Richard Cartwright

Description: A group of single parents form their own support system as they raise their kids and struggle to start new relationships.

Critic Score: 73%

Audience Score: 65%

“While the show doesn’t exactly feel fresh, it does have heart and what feels like the bones of a show that could go bolder and nuttier if it gets a chance to find its way over a full season.” –CinemaBlend

“Maniac” (Netflix)

caption Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star on this Netflix limited series. source Michele K. Short/Netflix

Description: Two strangers are drawn to a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.

Critic Score: 80%

Audience Score: 86%

“Maniac is the rare series that plays with reality without alienating the viewer emotionally.” – The New Republic

“All American” (The CW)

caption This series is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger. source The CW

Description: When a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide.

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 85%

“This young adult saga is still filled with fun, and not just because it turns fictional high school football into riveting high drama … If any new series deserves a spotlight in its metaphorical face, it’s All American.” –Refinery 29

“Mr. Inbetween” (FX)

caption This show is a drama, but episodes are a half hour. source Mark Rogers/FX

Description: On “Mr. Inbetween,” Ryan plays “Ray Shoesmith,” a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire.

Critic Score: 87%

Audience Score: 100%

“What it offers instead is a conundrum, complicated by Ryan’s charisma and the woeful state of the men who surround Ray.” –The Atlantic