Police say the remains of 11 infants were found in the ceiling of a defunct funeral home in Detroit

caption Detroit Police Lt. Detective Brian Bowser speaks to reporters about the discovery of 11 infant bodies at a defunct funeral home in Detroit, Michigan. source Sarah Rahal/Detroit News

Police in Detroit, Michigan, say the remains of 11 infants were found in the ceiling of a defunct funeral home on Friday. The discovery came after state authorities received an anonymous letter saying there were human remains in the building.

Officials from the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs found the infants’ remains in what Detroit Police detective Brian Bowser described as a “false ceiling” between the first and second floors of the building, The Detroit News reported.

The facility had been closed for months due to what police described as “deplorable conditions.” Detective Bowser told reporters nine of the infants’ bodies were found in a cardboard box and the other two were found in a trash bag inside of an infant-sized casket.

Jameca LaJoyce Boone, who The Detroit News said managed the funeral home for a year before it closed, called the discovery “very unfortunate,” and said “I didn’t know anything about that.”

When asked for his thoughts about the scene inside the building, Bowser indicated he was dismayed by “the callousness of the operators, the owners, the employees” of the facility.

The Cantrell Funeral Home had been closed for months due to what police described as “deplorable conditions,” The Detroit News said.

Jameca LaJoyce Boone, who The Detroit News said managed the funeral home for a year before it closed, called the discovery “very unfortunate,” and said “I didn’t know anything about that.”

State authorities suspended both Boone’s and the funeral home’s mortuary licenses for violations that included “improper storage of decomposing bodies of adults and infants.”

Officials said it was not immediately clear how long the remains had been in the building. They have started identifying the remains and notifying their respective families.