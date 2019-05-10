11 of Asia’s top 50 bars are in Singapore – here’s which ones made the list

Singapore had the most number of establishments on the list out of all the Asian countries. Atlas

Singapore could just be Asia’s top destination for nightlife lovers, after 11 establishments from the Republic made it into a new ranking of the region’s 50 best bars – the highest from any city or country.

The other cities that made the list were Hong Kong (eight establishments), Bangkok (seven), Tokyo (six), Taipei (four), Seoul (three), Kuala Lumpur (three), Manila (three), Jakarta (one) and Guangzhou (one).

Singapore’s Mahattan bar – which had been in the the top spot two years running – was toppled by Chinese establishment The Old Man Hong Kong to take second place in the ranking, with Taipei’s Indulge Experimental Bistro coming in third.

Here are the Singapore bars that made it onto the list:

2nd place, Manhattan

Regent Singapore

Named Singapore’s top bar, Manhattan was also named the world’s third best bar in 2018.

The ranking described the bar as “Old World glamour with luxe contemporary comfort”. Its grand lounge boasts velvet armchairs, rich drapery, and mahogany tables, a “fitting backdrop” for the drinks, which are inspired by historical events in Manhattan over various historical eras.

4th place, Native

Native

This bar – just three-years-old – serves cocktails with South-east Asian ingredients like jasmine blossoms, aged sugarcane, turmeric leaves, Thai rum, and ants (you read that right). 5th place, Atlas Atlas Located at the ground floor of Parkview Square, this bar is known for its opulent interior, which was inspired by the “glamorous” Art Deco skyscrapers of Europe and New York. The highlight of the bar is a gin tower housing 1,100 bottles of spirit – one of the largest gin collections in the world.

9th place, Jigger & Pony

Asia’s 50 Best Bars

The ranking described this bar as “refreshingly old-school”. It boasts classic and vintage cocktails served on a dark wood counter. Extra points for welcoming staff and its convivial (but not rowdy) atmosphere.

11th place, Tippling Club

Asia’s 50 Best Bars

This club serves drink and food pairings, with menu items such as “umami bomb” (a combination of tequila, dill, plum, citrus, beer, langoustine and kohlrabi) and “Sombremesa” (sherry, orange and bourbon).

15th place, Gibson

Asia’s 50 Best Bars

Named after a famous drink (a pickled onion Martini), this bar sits in a shophouse. Much like Native, it offers drinks inspired by Asia, such as a Japanese-inspired drink made of sake martini, bamboo and rice.

21st place, 28 HongKong Street

The World’s 50 Best Bars

This “atmospheric bar has no sign above the door and no address listed on its website, but its secrecy turns it into a “landmark destination”, as described in the ranking.

22nd place, Operation Dagger

Operation Dagger

The interior of this bar looks like an apothecary’s shop, with raw concrete, minimalist furniture and shelves lined with bottles. Its most Instagrammable aspect? A dramatic cloud of thousands of light bulbs above the bar.

Customers can ask for the “omakase”, a flight of cocktails picked by the bartender.

25th place, D.Bespoke

Asia’s 50 Best Bars

This sleek Ginza-style bar offers drinks customised “with great theatre” to suit customers’ tastes. Much like a Japanese restaurant, all guests start off with hot towels and tea.

41st place, Employees Only

Designed to replicate a rowdy New York City bar, the entrance to this bar is marked by a fortune teller sign with the word “psychic” on it. It offers bar snacks like steak tartare and bone marrow poppers.

46th place, The Other Room

Located in Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel, this bar’s specialty is cask ageing, offering over 150 spirits aged in different types of wooden casks to give them unique flavours. Its cocktails are inspired by drinks that were served as far back as the 17th century.

