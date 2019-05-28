11 pictures that show just how dangerous Mount Everest really is

At least 11 people have been reported dead while climbing Mount Everest in 2019.

While Everest has always been considered dangerous, this year has proven to be particularly devastating – with the recent slate of deaths attributed largely to overcrowding.

Christopher John Kulish, a 62-year-old American citizen, was the latest casualty on Monday. He died after reaching the top of Everest on the Nepalese side of the mountain, a Nepalese official told Reuters.

British climber Robin Fisher died on Saturday while climbing Everest. In an Instagram post published just days before his death, Fisher wrote “around 700 more people will be looking to summit from Tuesday the 21st onwards… with a single route to the summit delays caused by overcrowding could prove fatal so I am hopeful my decision to go for the 25th will mean fewer people. Unless of course everyone else plays the same waiting game.”

In total, when adding the 11 people who’ve reportedly died in 2019 there have been 306 recorded fatalities on the mountain.

These 11 photos that show just how dangerous Mount Everest really is.

People travel from all over the world to climb Mount Everest, with the mountain’s recent victims hailing from all over the world, including India, Ireland, Austria, and the UK.

caption In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018, a sign points towards the Everest base camp while two trekkers walk in the Everest region in Solukhumbu district. some 140km northeast of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu. source PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images

The Nepalese government issued a record number of climbing permits this year, despite many climbers lacking the skills to properly scale Mount Everest.

caption Climbers look up towards the avalanche site at Khumbu Icefall after their Mount Everest expedition was cancelled in Solukhumbu district source Reuters/ Phurba Tenjing Sherpa

Climbers have been forced to wait for hours on end in dangerous conditions due to overcrowding at the summit.

caption In this photo taken on May 16, 2018, mountaineers ascend on their way to the summit of Mount Everest, as they climb on the south face from Nepal. source GESMAN TAMANG/AFP/Getty Images

Some are so eager to reach the peak that they ignore warnings to stay back.

caption In this photo taken on April 29, 2018, mountaineers walk near camp two of Mount Everest, as they prepare to ascend on the south face from Nepal. source PHUNJO LAMA/AFP/Getty Images

Climbers also only had a few days of good weather to climb Mount Everest this month, after Cyclone Fani brought strong winds and poor conditions.

caption In this photograph taken on April 24, 2018, climbers cross the Khumbu icefall of Mount Everest (height 8848 metres), as seen from the Everest base camp, some 140 km northeast of Kathmandu. source PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images

When people die on Mount Everest, the bodies are often left lying on the mountain.

caption Mountaineer crossing icefall at Sagamartha National Park in Nepal. source Getty

Decades of commercial mountaineering has turned Mount Everest into the world’s highest trash dump, as an increasing number of big-spending climbers pay little attention to the environmental footprint they leave behind.

On Monday, Nepali Army personnel collected heaps of waste from Mount Everest.

caption Nepali Army personnel collect waste from Mount Everest at Namche Bazar in Solukhumbu district before it is transported to Kathmandu to be recycled. Some ten tons of garbage have been picked from Mount Everest and four bodies retrieved at the end of this year’s climbing season, Nepalese authorities said on May 27. source PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images

Indian climber Ameesha Chauhan received treatment at a hospital on Tuesday after surviving the dangerous overcrowding.

But, others weren’t so lucky.

Despite the risks, Mount Everest remains a popular destination for people eager to climb the mountain.