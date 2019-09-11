11 of your favorite movies that haven’t aged well

caption “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” contains an infamous plot twist that wouldn’t be so well received today. source Warner Bros.

Many films that were once widely praised by critics or successful at the box office have not withstood the test of time.

Films like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Grease,” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” contain elements that wouldn’t be well received today for their treatment of race, gender, and sexual politics.

Here are 11 popular movies that simply haven’t aged well.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many films that were once considered instant classics by critics or acheived major success at the box office have not withstood the test of time.

From instances of overt sexism to racist costume and makeup choices, there are a number of cinematic blunders these films are guilty of.

As society’s attitudes evolve, many jokes that may have played well for some audiences in the past don’t cut it by today’s standards.

And in an age where more representation for marginalized voices is being fought for in mainstream media, these 11 films are especially cringey to look back on and dissect.

Here are 11 popular movies that simply haven’t aged well.

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” has an infamous transphobic plot twist.

source Warner Bros.

Actor Jim Carrey’s blockbuster 1995 comedy “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” contains a now-infamous plot twist in which the title character learns a woman he kissed was actually once a man.

Carrey’s character’s overreaction to the revelation is played for laughs: brushing his teeth furiously, plunging his face, even burning his clothes and crying in the shower.

Numerous critics have called out the film’s treatment of the transgender character, including the New York Times’ Farhad Manjoo, who wrote that “as in many fictional depictions of transgender people in that era, the scene’s prevailing emotion is of nose-holding disgust.”

Author Alexandra Gonzenbach Perkins wrote in her book “Representing Queer and Transgender Identity” that the depiction was typical of films from the same time period.

“The representations that did exist” of transgender people at the time, she wrote, “tended to pathologize transgender people as mentally unstable.”

“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” uses yellowface — a century-old racist cinematic tool.

source Paramount Pictures

Mickey Rooney as I.Y. Yunioshi in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is regarded by movie critics and critical race theory scholars alike as one of the most overt instances of yellowface in cinematic history. Rooney, a white actor, wore prosthetic buck teeth, darkened face makeup, and intentionally stretched his eyes to fit a racist stereotypical caricature of what Japanese people look like.

Even the film’s director Blake Edwards has disavowed the casting choice, calling it one of his deepest regrets regarding the film.

“Looking back, I wish I had never done it,” Edwards said in a documentary about the movie. “I would do anything to be able to recast it.”

Though shocking and notable, Rooney’s portrayal of Yunioshi was not the first instance of yellowface in mainstream cinema. The practice dates back to the mid-18th century and involved elaborate makeup to transform white actors into racist portrayals of Asian characters.

Critics argue the practice lives on today through whitewashing, or the replacement of characters of color with white actors. “Ghost in the Shell,” “Aloha,”and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” have all been accused of whitewashing in recent years.

White men tell a black man’s story in “Driving Miss Daisy.”

source Warner Bros.

“Driving Miss Daisy” tells a story of race relations through an overtly white lens, and in the process, reinforces common servitude narratives of black people in the United States seen throughout history.

The movie focuses on a white woman befriending her black driver. And though “Driving Miss Daisy” touches on historical racism, it ultimately reinforces notions that black men have to be “useful” to white society and “cleaned up” to have value, and cannot just exist.

After the film won the Oscar for best picture while Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” was not nominated, the question of why films like “Driving Miss Daisy” captivate the imagination of both the Academy and audiences lingered. The classic status of the film only led to its increasingly controversial reception as the years passed.

New York Times critic Wesley Morris negatively compared the film to 2018’s “Green Book” in his piece “Why Do The Oscars Keep Falling for Racial Reconciliation Fantasies?”

“One headache with these movies, even one as well done as ‘Driving Miss Daisy,’ is that they romanticize their workplaces and treat their black characters as the ideal crowbar for closed white minds and insulated lives,” Morris wrote. “They symbolize a style of American storytelling in which the wheels of interracial friendship are greased by employment.”

In light of Kevin Spacey’s scandals, “American Beauty” feels especially creepy.

source DreamWorks Pictures

“American Beauty” was revered upon its release in 1999.

But the once-popular flick has fallen mostly out of the public eye, in part because of its plot centering on a Kevin Spacey character creepily fantasizing about a teenage girl. After numerous allegations of sexual abuse were leveled against Spacey in 2017 – most of which by people who were teenagers during the time of the alleged incidents – it’s easy to see how “American Beauty” just doesn’t hold up.

Jesse Hassenger of The AV Club wrote that “there’s the superficial discomfort of watching Lester Burnham lust after a teenage girl – not because it is behavior the movie endorses, but because Spacey himself has since been alleged to have preyed upon teenagers. That storyline, like so many others in the film, is rendered with a heavy hand, lingering on Lester’s rose-petal-filled reveries over Angela, and chased with genuine sexism in the way that Lester receives depth and shading not afforded to his even more caricatured wife, Carolyn.”

But critics were already starting to turn on “American Beauty” before 2017. Just two years after its release, the film was having trouble staying relevant because of changing cultural attitudes after the September 11 attacks, wrote HuffPost’s Matthew Jacobs.

“The profound ideas at which ‘American Beauty’ grasped now seemed passé at best and clueless at worst,” Jacobs wrote. “Here was a saga about blue bloods, whose wealth, education, and good looks had bored them to the point of crisis. The class depiction at the center seemed more like low-hanging snark than trenchant analysis.”

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is full of Chinese and Indian stereotypes.

source Paramount Pictures

The middle chapter of the “Indiana Jones” trilogy is the one that arguably ages the worst out of the franchise.

In the movie, Indy’s sidekick Short Round perpetuates false Chinese stereotypes, exemplified in a scene when he’s shown stepping on bugs before saying, “feels like walking on fortune cookies.”

Moreover, the film’s depictions of Indian culture are rooted in paternalistic colonialism, making everyone of Indian descent out to be cultish and evil.

Even in 1984, this racism was addressed. Film critic David Sterritt wrote in his review for “Temple of Doom” in the Chirstian Science Monitor that “Indiana Jones is shown as a great white hero, battling evil Chinese at first, then rescuing the hordes of India from a foe they’re helpless to face by themselves. The message is plain: White people are good, yellow people are shifty, brown people are weak or sinister.”

Film Critic Aravindan Neelakandan wrote in “Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom: An Ugly Propaganda That Still Lives On,” that “the stereotypes are very clear. Hindus are portrayed simultaneously as ignorant, innocent, exploited as also the exploiters. Hindu priests were the exploiters, who inhumanly used idols and drugs to keep people enslaved and sacrificed humans to the idols.”

The crows in “Dumbo” are slavery-era black caricatures — and one is even named “Jim Crow.”

source Walt Disney Pictures

In terms of racist caricatures in Disney movies – and we can name several, from “The Aristocats” to “Song of the South” – the crows in “Dumbo” are often cited as the worst.

These characters exemplify black stereotypes, “with jive-like speech patterns and jazzy-gospely songs sung in harmony,” according to The Washington Post’s Travis Andrews. The group’s leader, regrettably named Jim Crow, is played by a white actor “who engages in the vocal equivalent of blackface,” Andrews wrote. These crows play into black caricatures propagated during the slavery era, mostly seen in the way the crows speak and dress.

It’s worth noting that Disney is trying to minimize this scene’s visibility. For example, the crows don’t make an appearance in the 2019 Tim Burton “Dumbo” remake, and when the movie comes to the Disney+ streaming service, those scenes will also be removed from the original animated film.

Even Seth Rogen admitted some of the jokes in “Superbad” were in poor taste.

source Sony Pictures

While many millennials grew up on the writing of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, “Superbad” is one that increasingly holds up poorly.

Sure, it’s overflowing with profanity and penis jokes, but that’s not the issue. “Superbad” is a quest where teenage boys make rape jokes, try to get girls drunk, and otherwise stumble their way into hooking up with the girls of their dreams. And they mostly do, without consequence.

The movie plays into the normalization of sexual assault, according to Chicago Tribune film critic Nina Metz.

“That Seth and Evan never successfully dupe through alcohol anyone into having sex isn’t a result of their better instincts prevailing – but because outside circumstances prevent it,” Metz wrote. “And ultimately they’re rewarded with the female attention they so desperately crave.”

Seth Rogen has even admitted that the homophobic jokes of the movie were in bad taste, saying that the dialogue was “to some degree glamorizing that type of language in a lot of ways.”

“Grease” preaches an unfortunate message that should have stayed in the 1970s.

source Paramount Pictures

The classic movie-musical “Grease” preaches an unfortunate message: that women have to change their look for men to like them.

Other aspects of the film can be considered regressive by today’s standards, like in the “Summer Nights” number, when a T-Bird sings, “Did she put up a fight?” To some critics, this suggests a very specific type of not-so-consensual encounter that, at the time, was not universally considered an issue. The Irish Times’ Tanya Sweeney said called it an example of lyrics that “take on a different hue in the #MeToo era.”

Though the 2016 “Grease: Live!” broadcast cut certain lines from the musical, like “The chicks’ll cream” from “Greased Lightning,” the “fight” line still made the final cut.

“Revenge of the Nerds” makes misogyny seem like an appropriate response to bullying.

source 20th Century Fox

“Revenge of the Nerds” is a 1980s cult classic with several elements that don’t hold up, including homophobia, misogyny, racial stereotypes, and a sexual assault.

In a piece for The Mary Sue, author William Bradley wrote, “I watched it again a couple years ago, for the first time as an adult, and was immediately struck by the way the film plays sexual exploitation and assault for laughs. It’s true that the nerds stand up to their bullies and empower themselves, but they are only able to do so by victimizing women whose chief crimes are snootiness and bad taste in boyfriends.”

The film notably contains a now widely criticized rape scene added for comedic effect. At a Halloween party, one of the main characters, played by Robert Carradine, sneaks up on a cheerleader while disguised in her boyfriend’s costume, and tricks her into having sex with him. When it’s revealed he is not, Betty decides to leave her boyfriend for him anyway, inexplicably rewarding the behavior.

“Rather than being horrified to discover that she’s basically been raped by a stranger, Betty swoons for her nerd conqueror,” The AV Club’s AA Dowd wrote. “She also instantly forgives the fact that Lewis has been disseminating naked photos of her across campus. It’s enough to make your skin crawl.”

“Manhattan” depicts a romantic relationship between a 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old high school student.

source Jack Rollins & Charles H. Joffe Productions

In retrospect, it’s surprising that decades of critics were largely uncritical of Woody Allen’s obsession with casting himself as the romantic interest of women years younger than him.

The sexual assault allegations issued against Allen by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, and the continued backlash over his marriage to Soon-Yi Previn – the adoptive daughter of Allen’s former partner Mia Farrow – have brought to light just how unsettling many of his movies are.

“Manhattan” is the perfect example of this.

The focus of the film is the relationship between a 42-year-old TV writer named Isaac and a 17-year-old high school student named Tracy. It’s a typical archetype for Woody Allen’s films, one that has not held up.

Lisa Schwarzbaum, a former movie critic for Entertainment Weekly, told the New York Times, “‘Manhattan’ was always about a middle-aged man with a high school girlfriend. Back then, ‘Manhattan’ was made by Woody the Lovable Neurotic Nebbish, and now it has been made by Allen the Monster. And it’s the same movie.”

“Animal House” is illustrative of misogynistic college fraternity culture.

source Universal Pictures

The 1979 hit comedy “Animal House” was celebrated upon its release, but these days it’s more difficult to watch.

Much of the movie’s plot centers on members of a college fraternity trying to have sex with underage women and getting drunk in the process. But recent scandals involving fraternities and violence on campus have forced universities to reexamine their relationships to these organizations, and in retrospect, the hijinks depicted in “Animal House” don’t come off as so innocent. “Animal House” was made during a time when there was less scrutiny on Greek life.

In a Vice analysis of the film, Harry Cheadle wrote that “drunken frat boys don’t seem so charming anymore, the film’s gender politics are f—ed beyond repair, and there’s no one to latch onto as a sympathetic character, save for maybe Katy, or maybe the women exploited by the protagonists. If you went in knowing nothing about it, you might see it as a clunky piece of Boomer-made nostalgia.”