These 11 stocks were the most popular with the world’s biggest investors last quarter

- RBC Capital Markets put together a list of the stocks most frequently added by large-cap fund managers during the second quarter.
- RBC defines these stocks as “rising suns,” and the firm said they often outperform the market in the quarters after they make the list.
- Almost half of the stocks on the second-quarter list are in the technology, media, internet, or telecommunications sectors.
- Here are the 11 stocks most loved by large -ap fund managers in the second quarter.
When a large number of fund managers start buying a particular stock, it’s usually a good sign.
RBC Capital Markets amassed a list of stocks that saw the most positions added by large-cap fund managers during the second quarter.
The firm defines these companies as “rising suns,” and says the stocks usually outperform the broader market in the quarter after they make the list.
“The rising suns tend to see choppy performance trends being bought, lagging initially then eventually showing leadership again down the road,” RBC said in the report.
Chipmakers dominated the list during the first quarter of 2019. Throughout the second quarter, technology, media, internet, and telecommunications companies accounted for close to half the stocks on the list.
Here are the 11 stocks that large-cap managers piled into during the second quarter, ranked in increasing order of how many new funds bought them:
11. Lockheed Martin
Ticker: LMT
Industry: Aerospace & Defense
YTD return: 47.6%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 19%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 13
RBC Capital Markets
10. Costar Group
Ticker: CSGP
Industry: Professional Services
YTD return: 81.1%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 7%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 13
RBC Capital Markets
9. Sinclair Broadcasting
Industry: Media
YTD return: 64.4%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 3%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 14
RBC Capital Markets
8. Progressive
Ticker: PGR
Industry: Insurance
YTD return: 25.6%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 19%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 16
RBC Capital Markets
7. Autozone
Ticker: AZO
Industry: Specialty Retail
YTD return: 31.6%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 12%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 16
RBC Capital Markets
6. ServiceNow
Ticker: NOW
Industry: Software
YTD return: 49.1%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 16%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 17
RBC Capital Markets
5. Disney
Ticker: DIS
Industry: Entertainment
YTD return: 24.7%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 39%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 20
RBC Capital Markets
4. Comcast
Ticker: CMCSA
Industry: Media
YTD return: 31%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 44%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 20
RBC Capital Markets
3. Cummins
Ticker: CMI
Industry: Machinery
YTD return: 10.5%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 13%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 22
RBC Capital Markets
2. Qualcomm
Ticker: QCOM
Industry: Semiconductors
YTD return: 33.1%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 26%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 29
RBC Capital Markets
1. AbbVie
Ticker: ABBV
Industry: Biotechnology
YTD return: -29.9%
% of shares owned by large cap funds: 24%
Number of funds that added the stock in Q2: 29
RBC Capital Markets