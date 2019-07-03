11 refreshing summer cocktails you only need 3 ingredients to make

caption Two Aperol spritzes. source EyesWideOpen / Getty

You don’t have to go to a bar to enjoy an excellent drink. These easy cocktails are the perfect way to begin your home-bartending journey.

Classic cocktails including daiquiris, Cuba Libres, and negronis can each be made with just three ingredients.

From margaritas to Caipirinhas, here are eleven simple cocktails anyone can master.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Summertime gives us a chance to enjoy the warm weather, relax with friends, and enjoy a few poolside cocktails. But if you’re not looking to shell out tons of cash at the bar, there are plenty of quick and easy cocktails that even the most novice bartender can make at home.

Here’s a list of 11 simple, three-ingredient cocktails to try out this summer that will wow your guests, or just yourself.

The margarita is a tequila lover’s dream.

caption Margarita served on the rocks with a salted rim. source Shutterstock/Wollertz

Probably the most iconic summertime cocktail there is, a classic margarita is made with two ounces of silver tequila, one ounce of lime juice, and one ounce of an orange liqueur, such as Cointreau or Triple Sec.

It’s the perfect summer cocktail for warm outdoor dinners or poolside enjoyment. Serve over ice in a rocks glass or a stemmed cocktail glass, and garnish with a salted rim and a lime wedge.

Palomas are a popular Mexican cocktail.

caption Paloma served in a large rocks glass with a grapefruit wedge. source Flickr/Scott Brenner

This delicious tequila concoction is a Mexican favorite – and for good reason. Palomas are made with one part silver tequila, three parts grapefruit soda (such as Jarritos), and lime juice to taste.

In Mexico, palomas are even more popular than margaritas. Serve over ice in a rocks glass or highball glass, and salt the rim for extra flavor.

The daiquiri is the classic rum cocktail.

caption Daiquiri served in a stemmed cocktail glass garnished with a twist of lime. source Getty

The daiquiri is a classic rum-based libation that is simple and delicious. All it needs is one and a half ounces of white rum, one ounce of lime juice, and a half ounce of simple syrup. Serve in a chilled, stemmed cocktail glass.

The Cuba Libre is an iconic rum-based drink.

caption Cuba Libre served in a highball glass. source Shutterstock/Ivan Mateev

While the preferred spirit in this summertime classic is Cuban rum, it’s nearly impossible to get in the US – unless you have a trip planned to the island nation. But travel restrictions to Cuba have been retightened by the Trump administration, and products from the country are still under embargo.

If you can’t get your hands on a bottle of old-school Havana Club, any other light or dark rum will do. Just combine two ounces of rum, an ounce of lime juice, and float Coca-Cola over ice in a highball or collins glass and enjoy.

The mint julep cuts the sharp flavor of bourbon with refreshing mint.

caption Mint julep served in a rocks glass. source Ivan Mateev/Shutterstcok

This refreshing summer staple isn’t just for drinking at the horse races. The combination of a few gently-muddled mint leaves, two ounces of bourbon, and one ounce of simple syrup is perfect for any outdoor occasion. Serve over crushed ice in a highball glass or tin julep cup, and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

The Aperol spritz is everywhere lately — and for good reason.

caption Two Aperol spritzes served in wine glasses. source EyesWideOpen / Getty

Besides being the divisive Instagram drink of 2019, the Aperol spritz adds a bracingly bitter kick to any summer celebration. Two ounces of prosecco, an ounce and a half of Aperol, and a soda water float makes this Italian classic a treat at any time of the day. Serve in a wine goblet and garnish with an orange wheel.

The negroni is a refreshing Italian cocktail.

caption Negroni served in a rocks glass garnished with an orange peel. source Jonathan Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty

This spirit-forward cocktail is perfect for gin lovers. Equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the Negroni is inimitably Italian and exceptionally refreshing. Serve over ice in a rocks glass and garnish with an orange peel.

The Dark & Stormy is perfect for fans of dark rum.

caption Dark & Stormy served in a rocks glass garnished with lime. source Brent Hofacker/Shuttesrtock

This cocktail combines three ounces of ginger beer, two ounces of dark rum, and a few dashes of angostura bitters to make a spicy and exciting nighttime drink. Serve over ice in a highball glass, and garnish with a lime wedge.

The Caipirinha is a popular cocktail in Brazil.

caption Caipirinha served in a rocks glass garnished with a lime wheel. source Sun Sentinel / Getty

This Brazilian cousin of the daiquiri features cachaça, a spirit distilled from sugarcane.

To make the Caipirinha, simply combine a few lime wedges, one and a half teaspoons of granulated sugar, and two ounces cachaça – then resist the urge to strain. Muddle the limes and sugar then add the cachaça and serve over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

The Moscow mule is a great option for ginger beer lovers.

caption Moscow mule served in a copper mug. source Flickr/nan palmero

One of the most common cocktails that involves ginger beer, the Moscow mule gets its name from the Russian capital in a nod to the drink’s main component, vodka.

This cocktail contains two ounces of vodka, half an ounce of lime juice, and four ounces of ginger beer. Serve over crushed ice in a tin or copper mule mug. Garnish with a lime wheel.

The Tequila Sunrise is sweet and delicious.

caption Tequila sunrise served in a highball garnished with a maraschino cherry and orange wedge. source Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

The Tequila Sunrise is an iconic warm-weather cocktail. Made with two ounces of silver tequila, 3/4 of a cup of orange juice, and one ounce of grenadine, this drink is perfect for hanging out with friends or enjoying by the beach.

Mix the tequila and grenadine over ice in a highball or collins glass, then slowly add the grenadine, allowing it to settle at the bottom of the glass to create its famous gradient effect. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.