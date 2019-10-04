Here are the 12 banks who advised on the most M&A activity in the 3rd quarter

source Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock

There have been several mergers and acquisitions in 2019 that are set to reshape the dynamic of industries such as defense, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

Mergermarket – an editorial and analytics firm that tracks M&A activity – published its third quarter report highlighting the biggest deals and the banks behind them.

Here are the 12 banks who advised the most M&A activity in the third quarter of 2019.

Massive mergers and acquisitions in 2019 are set to change the landscape of industries such as defense, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

Editorial and analytics firm Mergermarket published its quarterly M&A report detailing overall deal flow for the year, the biggest transactions, and the banks behind them.

According to the firm’s report, global M&A volume is down 11.4% year-over-year to $2.49 trillion over the first three quarters of 2019. However, while the overall volume is down, the average deal size has swelled to a record $424.6 million. The dynamic suggests dealmakers are looking for fewer, larger deals.

“Whether they are motivated by the desire to get more growth, or a way to secure future survival, deals are getting larger,” global editorial analytics director Beranger Guille said in the report.

Guille continued: “On the back of the longest equity bull market in history, and amid persistently low interest rates, corporates have ample cash reserves and appealing debt financing options at their disposal to pursue M&A.”

Here are the 12 banks who advised the most M&A activity in the third quarter of 2019, ranked in increasing order of total deal volume:

12. Jefferies

source REUTERS/Chip East

Total deals in Q3: 131

Total value of deals: $162 million

Source: Mergermarket

11. Lazard

source Maris

Ticker: LAZ

Total deals in Q3: 166

Total value of deals: $167 million

Source: Mergermarket

10. PJT Partners

caption PJT stock source Markets Insider

Ticker: PJT

Total deals in Q3: 30

Total value of deals: $171 million

Source: Mergermarket

9. RBC Capital Markets

source Thomson Reuters

Ticker: RY

Total deals in Q3: 80

Total value of deals: $188 million

Source: Mergermarket

8. Barclays

source REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ticker: BCS

Total deals in Q3: 137

Total value of deals: $251 million

Source: Mergermarket

7. Credit Suisse

source REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Ticker: CS

Total deals in Q3: 116

Total value of deals: $288 million

Source: Mergermarket

6. Bank of America

source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ticker: BAC

Total deals in Q3: 149

Total value of deals: $512 million

Source: Mergermarket

5. Evercore

caption EVR stock source Markets Insider

Ticker: EVR

Total deals in Q3: 120

Total value of deals: $559 million

Source: Mergermarket

4. Citigroup

source Tom Williams/Getty

Ticker: C

Total deals in Q3: 154

Total value of deals: $581 million

Source: Mergermarket

3. Morgan Stanley

source Reuters

Ticker: MS

Total deals in Q3: 188

Total value of deals: $764 million

Source: Mergermarket

2. JPMorgan

Ticker: JPM

Total deals in Q3: 210

Total value of deals: $790 million

Source: Mergermarket

1. Goldman Sachs

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Ticker: GS

Total deals in Q3: 259

Total value of deals: $981 million

Source: Mergermarket