The US-China trade war is still in flux. Here are the 12 companies that have the most riding on a successful resolution.

- There’s still no clear outcome to the ongoing trade war between the US and China, and troves of companies around the world have huge chunks of their businesses riding on a long-awaited resolution.
- Businesses have increasingly looked to China to drive sales as the country’s middle class has exploded in growth over the last decade.
- Goldman Sachs put together a list of companies with the greatest exposure to China based on revenue.
- Based on that data, here are the 12 companies with the most riding on a successful trade deal.
Businesses are reeling from the effects of the trade spat between the US and China, and there’s still no certainty the conflict is going to end any time soon.
However, there have been signs of progress. Both the US and China said this week they would delay tariffs on some products set to take effect in the coming months.
China announced a short-list of products would be temporarily exempt from upcoming tariffs, while President Trump reportedly said an increase in duties on Chinese exports would be delayed two weeks until October 15. Both moves were seen as an effort to cool down trade tensions between the countries ahead of scheduled talks.
But both countries have extended olive branches before, and yet the trade war has raged on. It’s unclear whether a deal will come from upcoming talks, but tons of companies are hoping a resolution will come soon, for the sake of their businesses.
Goldman Sachs put together a list of companies that have the highest exposure to China based on revenue. To that end, they can be considered those with the most riding on a successful trade resolution.
Here are the 12 companies, ranked in increasing order of Chinese exposure:
12. IPG Photonics
Ticker: IPGP
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $6 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 43%
Source: Goldman Sachs
11. Texas Instruments
Ticker: TXN
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $114 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 44%
Source: Goldman Sachs
10. Applied Materials
Ticker: AMAT
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $44 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 45%
Source: Goldman Sachs
9. Broadcom
Ticker: AVGO
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $109 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 49%
Source: Goldman Sachs
8. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $100 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 53%
Source: Goldman Sachs
7. Las Vegas Sands
Ticker: LVS
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value: $42 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 62%
Source: Goldman Sachs
6. Micron Technology
Ticker: MU
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $50 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 66%
Source: Goldman Sachs
5. Qualcomm
Ticker: QCOM
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $91 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 67%
Source: Goldman Sachs
4. Monolithic Power Systems
Ticker: MPWR
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $6 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 70%
Source: Goldman Sachs
3. Qorvo
Ticker: QRVO
Sector: Information Technology
Market value: $8 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 74%
Source: Goldman Sachs
2. Wynn Resorts
Ticker: WYNN
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value: $11 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 75%
Source: Goldman Sachs
1. Yum China Holdings
Ticker: YUMC
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value: $16 billion
Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 100%
Source: Goldman Sachs