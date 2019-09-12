The US-China trade war is still in flux. Here are the 12 companies that have the most riding on a successful resolution.

source REUTERS/Carlos Barria

There’s still no clear outcome to the ongoing trade war between the US and China, and troves of companies around the world have huge chunks of their businesses riding on a long-awaited resolution.

Businesses have increasingly looked to China to drive sales as the country’s middle class has exploded in growth over the last decade.

Goldman Sachs put together a list of companies with the greatest exposure to China based on revenue.

Based on that data, here are the 12 companies with the most riding on a successful trade deal.

Businesses are reeling from the effects of the trade spat between the US and China, and there’s still no certainty the conflict is going to end any time soon.

However, there have been signs of progress. Both the US and China said this week they would delay tariffs on some products set to take effect in the coming months.

China announced a short-list of products would be temporarily exempt from upcoming tariffs, while President Trump reportedly said an increase in duties on Chinese exports would be delayed two weeks until October 15. Both moves were seen as an effort to cool down trade tensions between the countries ahead of scheduled talks.

But both countries have extended olive branches before, and yet the trade war has raged on. It’s unclear whether a deal will come from upcoming talks, but tons of companies are hoping a resolution will come soon, for the sake of their businesses.

Goldman Sachs put together a list of companies that have the highest exposure to China based on revenue. To that end, they can be considered those with the most riding on a successful trade resolution.

Here are the 12 companies, ranked in increasing order of Chinese exposure:

12. IPG Photonics

source NYSE Euronext via YouTube

Ticker: IPGP

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $6 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 43%

11. Texas Instruments

Ticker: TXN

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $114 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 44%

10. Applied Materials

source Reuters

Ticker: AMAT

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $44 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 45%

9. Broadcom

Ticker: AVGO

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $109 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 49%

8. Nvidia

source Reuters

Ticker: NVDA

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $100 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 53%

7. Las Vegas Sands

source David Becker/Reuters

Ticker: LVS

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value: $42 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 62%

6. Micron Technology

source Reuters//Kai Pfaffenbach

Ticker: MU

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $50 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 66%

5. Qualcomm

source Reuters

Ticker: QCOM

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $91 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 67%

4. Monolithic Power Systems

source Markets Insider

Ticker: MPWR

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $6 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 70%

3. Qorvo

source iStock/Getty Images Plus

Ticker: QRVO

Sector: Information Technology

Market value: $8 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 74%

2. Wynn Resorts

source Reuters/Tyrone Siu

Ticker: WYNN

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value: $11 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 75%

1. Yum China Holdings

source REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ticker: YUMC

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value: $16 billion

Revenue exposure to Greater China (includes Taiwan): 100%

