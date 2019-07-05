12 hidden features on Netflix you’re missing out on – including one that gets rid of your ‘baggage friends’

If you have a little one lurking around, you can child-proof Netflix profiles to make sure that kids aren’t looking at age-inappropriate content. Pixabay

Spending your Friday nights catching up on the latest shows on Netflix? You’re probably not alone.

According to Statista, online provider of market and consumer data, Netflix currently has over 206,000 subscribers in Singapore, and the number is forecasted to exceed 264,000 in 2020.

However, even if you’re up-to-date on the latest shows, you might not be as well-versed when it comes to milking your Netflix app for all it’s worth.

Here are 12 features on Netflix you may not be aware of that will revolutionise the way you enjoy binge nights from now on.

1. Create custom profiles

A single Netflix account can hold up to five individual profiles, each for a different family member or friend. With individual profiles, not only will you have personalised show recommendations, you’ll also be able to select the language, subtitle and playback settings which are best suited to your personal preferences (more on that later).

Netflix screengrab

2. You can be Aggretsuko or Dustin from Stranger Things

You can change your profile icon to any picture of your favourite character from Netflix original shows and films. There are 30 over shows to pick from, including hits like Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black and Black Mirror.

Netflix screengrab

3. Get straight to the shows you want

You won’t have to spend much time looking for a show to watch as Netflix recommends shows to you, based on what you’ve watched before.

In case you haven’t noticed, your homepage includes a “Because you watched” category, which allows you to browse through shows of similar genres to what you previously watched.

Netflix screengrab

Meanwhile, if you spot a show that you might be interested in but don’t have time to watch just yet, you can add it to “My List” to save it for later.

Netflix screengrab

You can also easily view all the shows on your list from the homepage.

Netflix screengrab

4. Thumbs-down for shows you don’t want to see

How many times have you come across a suggestion you really don’t care for? There’s actually a clever way to get rid of these.

If you come across a show that you don’t really like, you can click the “thumbs-down” button, and it will stop appearing in your suggested list of shows to watch.

At the same time, you can also click the “thumbs-up” button for shows you like, and Netflix will recommend similar titles to you.

Netflix screengrab

5. Four levels of child-proofing

If you have a little one lurking around, you can child-proof Netflix profiles to make sure that kids aren’t looking at age-inappropriate content.

The parental control PIN can be used to limit access to a certain set of titles categorised into four levels – for older children, teens, adults and restricted content. The lowest level is toddler-safe.

Netflix screengrab

Once the PIN – which can be set across all profiles in a Netflix account – is activated, only those who have the PIN can access specified titles.

Alternatively, you can set up a “Kids Profile” which has two levels of maturity, the first being “for older kids and below” and the second is “for little kids only”.

In the Kids Profile, only age-appropriate shows will be suggested on the homepage. Netflix screengrab

6. Automatic downloads

By activating the “Smart Downloads” feature, you won’t have to download and delete shows manually. This means Netflix will automatically download the latest episode of a drama you are following, and delete watched episodes for you.

The automatic downloads will only take place when you have Wi-Fi, so you won’t have to worry about losing data.

Netflix screengrab

7. Instagram story sharing

You can also share what you’re watching with your friends through Instagram Stories if you’re an iPhone user.

All you have to do is select a title you want to share, add your selected custom art, then share it as an Instagram story or to your friends as a direct message.

Netflix screengrab

8. Request shows

And perhaps most important for TV addicts: if your favourite series isn’t currently streaming on Netflix, you can submit a request via Netflix’s title request page here.

You can submit up to three requests at a time. Netflix screengrab

9. Delete viewing history

We all have our guilty pleasures. If you don’t want your friends or family to find out you’ve been secretly watching a cartoon meant for 5-year-olds, you can delete these specific show titles from your viewing tab.

Netflix screengrab

10. Get rid of “baggage friends”

If someone’s not paying the bills for your shared Netflix account, changing your password won’t do anything if they refuse to log out.

Instead, you should go to your account page and click “Sign Out of All Devices” and then change your password, which effectively logs these “baggage friends” out of your account immediately.

Netflix screengrab

11. Customise subtitles

On top of setting your preferred subtitle language, you can also customise the font, size, shadow, and even color of subtitles by selecting “Subtitle Appearance” on your profile page.

Netflix screengrab

12. Control data usage

To make sure you don’t exceed your data limit while streaming on Netflix, you can also customise your playback settings to limit data usage on your account page.

You can toggle between high, medium and low data usage for each device you stream your shows on. You can also decide if you want the next episode to play automatically or not.

Netflix screengrab

Read also: