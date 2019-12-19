12 Innovative Thai Products, Services and Organizations Honoured International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2019 in Singapore. IIA is among the most coveted global awards for innovation, and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.

Among the notable recipients are Malaysia’s AIA Bhd, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, Thailand’s Thai Beverage Public Company Limited and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority.

This year, Thailand emerged as the biggest winner with a total of twelve propelling winning innovations. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, who is awarded under the Organization & Culture Category showcasing its winning innovation ‘C asean’, a collaborative platform for sustainable development in which not only engage people but also create networks and eco-systems for collaboration. Furthermore, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services is honoured in the Service & Solution Category with BDMS Emergency Services (BES), an emergency medical mobile hospital, providing prompt treatment for accident victims or those in critical condition. Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) Thailand’s recognition of ‘Chlorine Next’, a user-friendly mobile application invented to be used as a single control point for chorine dosing in water distribution system is also accredited in the Service and Solution Category.

Further distinguished Thai winners from the Product Category are Aiyara Planet Co., Ltd. with AIYARA CASHEWY, Fractal-Thailand Co., Ltd. with FRACTAL SHADE, Mommylicious 24 Co., Ltd. with Mommylicious Juice – Super Huaplee Plus, Nature Idea Co., Ltd. with La Vita Vital Bright Facial Serum, Sun Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd. with No Antibiotics Ever and Herb Fed Chicken, Verena International Co., Ltd. with Nutroxsun. Leading the Service & Solution Category Thai winners are Beyond Laboratory Co., Ltd. with Beyond Great Service Systems, MICE & Communication Co., Ltd. with Bangsaen21 Face Search Technology, Zarina Group Public Company Limited with THONGMA Gold Saving by ZARINA.

“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the IIA, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.

This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.

IIA 2019 is supported by Singapore Tourism Board through Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau, Eastern European Chamber of Commerce (Singapore), The Coordinating Secretariat for Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, Sri Lanka, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change (MESTECC), Malaysia, Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Royal of Cambodia, Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SMCCI) and Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the International Innovation Awards 2019, please visit www.innovationaward.org





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.





About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations.