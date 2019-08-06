12 photos show abandoned streets, deserted subway trains, and a near empty Disneyland as citywide protests shut down Hong Kong

caption Protesters occupy the train at the Laiking MTR Station during a protest to prevent commuters from reaching work on August 05, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Citywide protests organized by the pro-democracy movement held on Monday brought Hong Kong to a standstill, with businesses shuttered, roads empty, and over 100 flight cancellations at the city’s airport.

Here are 12 photos that show the mass protests – as well as unusual silence – that gripped Hong Kong.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hong Kong has been rocked by unrest for more than two months, with hundreds of thousands of people gathering across the city in demonstrations that show no sign of slowing.

What initially started as a protest of against a proposed bill that would allow for the extradition of Hong Kong residents to mainland China for trial has ballooned into a fight to uphold democracy in the semi-autonomous region.

Citywide protests organized by the pro-democracy movement held on Monday brought Hong Kong to a standstill, with businesses shuttered, roads empty, and over 100 flight cancellations at the city’s airport.

Read more: Ongoing protests in Hong Kong and a general aviation strike are escalating travel nightmares as hundreds of flights are cancelled

Protesters prevented commuters from travelling during rush hour by blocking train doors and platforms, leading the city’s train service to be suspended due to the disruption, the South China Morning Post reported.

In several popular shopping centers, including near Admiralty station and Sha Tin, stores were shuttered as people gathered at parallel rallies across the city.

In response to the widespread protests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held a press conference on Monday evening where she remained resolute in the face of calls for her to step down.

“I don’t think at this point in time, resignation of myself or some of my colleagues would provide a better solution,” she told media.

She added that the country was “the verge of a very dangerous situation,” and said protesters had “ulterior motives” that threatened the city’s security.

Here are 12 photos that show the eerie quiet brought about by the protests that gripped Hong Kong on Monday.

Protesters gathered across several districts for coordinated rallies.

source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

In Tamar Park, located on Hong Kong Island near the government offices which have been the site of recent clashes between protesters and police, thousands of pro-democracy protesters dressed in black sat with placards and umbrellas.

Protesters occupied subway trains at Laiking station, located within the Tsuen Wan district, in order to disrupt services.

source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

In Fortress Hill Station, located near Causeway Bay, protesters gathered en masse.

source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Protesters occupied several major train routes and blocked doors from closing using umbrellas.

source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty

In the north, residents of the working-class Wong Tai Sin neighborhood faced riot gear-clad police.

source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Riot police fired tear gas at protesters in Wong Tai Sin.

source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

24 people were injured in clashes between protesters and police across several districts, according to CNN.

Some people were detained by police during clashes.

source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A reporter was briefly detained during clashes in Sham Shui Po, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

In Tin Shui Wai, in the northwest of Hong Kong, protesters threw stones toward officers outside a local police station.

source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Protesters also gathered in the city’s airport, chanting: “Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!”

10.43pm."Fight for freedom, Stand With #Hongkong," #antiELAB protesters chanted at the Hong Kong International Airport. A few of them used plastic water bottles to make beats as well. pic.twitter.com/nTDtnaczpB — Nicola Chan (@nicola_ching) August 5, 2019

Elsewhere in the city, usually bustling roads and highways were mostly empty.

source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

In Central, which, as its name suggests, is in the centre of Hong Kong, streets were unusually quiet.

Grandma Wong is waving the Union Jack flag by herself in the middle of the now rather empty highway in Central. #hongkongprotests #tictocnews #HongKong Leader Warns of ‘Ruin’ as Strike Snarls City, Airport https://t.co/j9aUlYNt5e @bpolitics pic.twitter.com/QY6JYTRb8M — Fion Li (@fion_li) August 5, 2019

Even Hong Kong Disneyland, which welcomed 6.7 million visitors last year, appeared almost deserted.