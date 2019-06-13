12,000 Musang King orders in 10 hours, says Chinese e-commerce giant claiming to be first to sell whole Malaysian durians

JD.com said that the majority of buyers are millennials aged 26 to 35 years old, hailing from major cities like Guangdong, Beijing, Jiangsu, and Shanghai. Lianhe Zaobao

It seems there will be no end to China’s love affair with the King of Fruits.

A pre-sales launch on Monday (June 10) for whole Musang King or Mao Shan Wang durians from Malaysia on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com saw over 12,000 orders for the spiky fruit in under 10 hours, the company told Business Insider in a statement on Thursday (June 13).

JD claims to be the first site in the country to sell the durian, after the Government lifted a ban on whole durian imports from the country in late May.

A screenshot from the site listing Musang King durians from Malaysia. JD.com

The company, which has been selling durians on its site since 2012, said that sales have “exploded” since 2017, increasing by 26 times every year for the past two years.

It added that the majority of buyers are millennials aged 26 to 35, hailing from major cities like Guangdong, Beijing, Jiangsu, and Shanghai.

According to JD, the fruit is rapidly gaining popularity in China thanks to its “unique taste” and perceived health benefits, with some believing that eating it helps to regulate body temperature.

