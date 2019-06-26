Amazon is running a $200 discount on the popular 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop

source Apple

The Apple MacBook Pro is the go-to laptop for any Apple lover in the market for a new laptop.

For a limited time, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for $200 off from Amazon, so it’s a great time to buy.

The laptop offers powerful specs and plenty of Thunderbolt 3 ports, making it a great choice for most users.

Are you an Apple user that’s in the market for a new laptop? Now might be the time to buy. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro has been discounted on Amazon by a hefty $200.

Instead of paying $1,299.99, you’ll pay a much more affordable $1,099.99.

The laptop may be entry-level when it comes to the MacBook Pro lineup, but it’s still a very powerful laptop. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, so it should be more than powerful enough for the vast majority of users.

You can also upgrade the computer to the 256GB model in you want more storage. You’ll still get the laptop for $200 off for a total of $1,299.99.

Like any other Apple laptop, the MacBook Pro has an awesome design. The laptop is available in Silver or Space Gray and offers a sleek and stylish unibody build.

You’ll get a total of four Thunderbolt 3 ports – two on each side of the laptop – so you can connect any peripherals you need. The laptop is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life, which means it should easily get through a day of normal use.

All in all, it’s a great laptop, and with this deal, it’s a smart buy. We don’t know how long the deal will last.