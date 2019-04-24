13 ways Venezuelans are trying to live like normal as their country falls apart around them

- source
Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
- Venezuelans suffer from a years-old economic collapse that has put many basic necessities out of reach. But that doesn’t mean life and thrill-seeking in the country’s capital has stopped.
- This is a look at ways people in the country’s capital are seeking distraction amid the chaos.
Three million Venezuelans are seeking refuge outside their country. Hyperinflation makes the most basic goods, and sometimes even medicine, beyond reach for many.
Venezuela’s politics are deadlocked as the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, seeks the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.
Reuters’ Ivan Alvarado took a look at the many ways that people near Caracas are pursuing happiness amid the crisis.
Some Venezuelans are still finding time to spend all day at the beach.
Amusement parks are still a popular destination for children and adults seeking a distraction.
Circus performers are still training.
Break dancing is a popular escape. Yeafersonth Manrique, aka “B-Boy Chispa,” practices at a theater.
“When we’re out here dancing, we don’t think about the state of the country,” said Manrique, a 24-year-old drenched in sweat after a long practice. “In this world there is no crisis.”
Kids still love to fly kites, like this homemade one.
Children make their own kites using a plastic bag, sticks and a nylon line.
A woman holds a child as they get ready to hit a piñata.
Birthday celebrations are still happening, but fewer people are buying decorations like piñatas.
It’s hard to focus on your country’s problems when you’re riding a unicycle while hula hooping.
People are still finding time to play in softball leagues.
“After the game we always had a few beers. But now they are too expensive,” said Felix Babaza.
Dancing the salsa is popular, and a way to “enjoy life,” a man said.
Children are still getting together for play dates and birthday celebrations.
People are still taking rides at amusement parks.
Parades and celebrations remain a draw for Venezuelans.
People like Genesis Gonzalez and her family are still celebrating graduation.
Genesis’s father, Rafael, said, “My daughter is a Psychology Graduate of the Catholic University Andres Bello, despite the adversity, we must celebrate these things.”