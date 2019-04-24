13 ways Venezuelans are trying to live like normal as their country falls apart around them

caption Oriana Contreras and her niece ride a roller coaster. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Venezuelans suffer from a years-old economic collapse that has put many basic necessities out of reach. But that doesn’t mean life and thrill-seeking in the country’s capital has stopped.

This is a look at ways people in the country’s capital are seeking distraction amid the chaos.

Three million Venezuelans are seeking refuge outside their country. Hyperinflation makes the most basic goods, and sometimes even medicine, beyond reach for many.

Venezuela’s politics are deadlocked as the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, seeks the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.

Reuters’ Ivan Alvarado took a look at the many ways that people near Caracas are pursuing happiness amid the crisis.

Some Venezuelans are still finding time to spend all day at the beach.

caption Victor floats in the sea. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Amusement parks are still a popular destination for children and adults seeking a distraction.

caption A Ferris wheel in Caracas, Venezuela. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Circus performers are still training.

caption Anderson Rodriguez trains on a slackline for the circus. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Break dancing is a popular escape. Yeafersonth Manrique, aka “B-Boy Chispa,” practices at a theater.

caption Yeafersonth Manrique, aka “B-Boy Chispa.” source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

“When we’re out here dancing, we don’t think about the state of the country,” said Manrique, a 24-year-old drenched in sweat after a long practice. “In this world there is no crisis.”

Kids still love to fly kites, like this homemade one.

caption A boy flying a kite. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Children make their own kites using a plastic bag, sticks and a nylon line.

A woman holds a child as they get ready to hit a piñata.

caption A woman hitting a pinata. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Birthday celebrations are still happening, but fewer people are buying decorations like piñatas.

It’s hard to focus on your country’s problems when you’re riding a unicycle while hula hooping.

caption A youth practices this at a Caracas theater. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

People are still finding time to play in softball leagues.

caption A softball league team. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

“After the game we always had a few beers. But now they are too expensive,” said Felix Babaza.

Dancing the salsa is popular, and a way to “enjoy life,” a man said.

caption Carmelo Gonzalez dances salsa at a square in Caracas. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Children are still getting together for play dates and birthday celebrations.

caption Children play while attending a birthday party. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

People are still taking rides at amusement parks.

caption An amusement park ride in operation. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Parades and celebrations remain a draw for Venezuelans.

caption A child reacts next to members of a folk group dressed as devils while taking part in the celebration of Los Palmeros de Chacao, a Holy Week tradition. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

People like Genesis Gonzalez and her family are still celebrating graduation.

caption Genesis Gonzalez. source Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

Genesis’s father, Rafael, said, “My daughter is a Psychology Graduate of the Catholic University Andres Bello, despite the adversity, we must celebrate these things.”