Video shows the moment a brave 13-year-old girl fought off an attempted kidnapper who followed her home from school

A 13-year-old girl fought off a 24-year-old man who followed her home from school in Uniondale, New York on Tuesday.

The struggle was caught on surveillance cameras set up at the girl’s home.

The suspect has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, assault in the second degree, and attempted kidnapping.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a 13-year-old girl fought her attempted kidnapper, escaping his clutches and running for safety to her home.

The incident happened just after noon on Tuesday, when the unnamed Uniondale, New York girl got out of a summer program at Lawrence Road Middle School, police said.

The girl told police that she noticed a strange man in the school parking lot, who proceeded to follow her for about a half-mile.

Once she was close to home, the girl started running and the man chased after her. He grabbed her, but she was initially able to break free. He chased after her again and caught her just as she got to her home.

Surveillance cameras at the girl’s home captured their struggle as he tried to drag her behind some cars.

She was able to break free again and banged on her door until her older brother came to the door and went outside to confront the attempted kidnapper.

That man, identified as 24-year-old Jarrod James, has since been arrested. He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, assault in the second degree, and attempted kidnapping, according to NBC New York.

Police have praised the girl for fighting off James.

“What she did was very brave,” Nassau County police detective Mike Bitsko told ABC New York. “This individual, this 13-year-old girl, was very brave. She fought off this individual. She fought off her attacker, and in a situation like this, she did exactly what she had to do. And at this point in time, I’m happy she’s doing well. And I’m happy that we were able to apprehend this individual.”